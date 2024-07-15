Plenty of action at Hastings & St. Leonard's Sailing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A full weekend of sailing was completed at the Hastings & St Leonard’s Sailing Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday the youth training scheme was underway as well as two more races in the Saturday Afternoon Improvers Link (S.A.I.L) Series which supports new sailors to develop their skills and learn about racing.

Winds were more than forecast which made it challenging for the less experienced but everyone who arrived to sail made it on to the water even if that meant some capsizes along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Wright, sailing a Pico, had a second and a first which moved him to the top of the S.A.I.L Series' leaderboard.

Justin Wright, current leader in the S.A.I.L. Series.

On Sunday the club held a three-race Midsummer Handicap for boats of all classes. Winds were south-westerly, initially force four to five, decreasing to three to four as racing progressed.

Commodore Matthew Wiseman and Vice-Commodore Lily Share crewed a Dart 16 and were the boat to beat.

With good starts and fine sailing throughout they were at the front of the fleet in all three races. Chasing them hard was Hugh Ashford in a Laser Radial and once handicaps were applied there were only seconds between them in each race. Mat Windley (Laser Radial) and Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) were also close behind with third places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all results in, two wins for the commodores and just one to Ashford meant that Wiseman & Share won overall; Ashford was second and Mat Windley third.

The club also took the opportunity to congratulate 16 years-old club member, Lucas Terry, who successfully completed his dinghy instructor course and is part of the instructor team for the club's youth training.

This weekend will see further racing in the S.A.I.L Series and the continuation of the Late Summer Series.