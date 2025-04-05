Plumpton: preview and tips for Sunday’s six-race jumps card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plumpton hosts its second meeting of the week on Sunday with a competitive six-race card.

The action kicks off at 2.10pm with a two and a half mile handicap chase before the card comes to a close at 5.37pm with a ten-runner bumper contest - a Flat race ran over jumps rules.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of the Plumpton card on Sunday courtesy of Punters Lounge, who offer the latest horse racing betting.

The opening contest of the day sees a field of four head to post for the class four handicap chase (2.10) and Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore look to have a good hand in the opener with Walks Like The Man, a winner of a course and distance novice in February who then went close in a stronger race next time out at Sandown so his form stacks up very nicely heading to Plumpton.

Over the sticks at Plumpton | Picture: Plumpton Racecourse

Race two of the day (2.45) is a mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle (2.45) and Eliza Dolittle rates the pick of the weights here so she is taken to bag a second course and distance victory at the expense of in-form maiden Time For Tea.

The Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained God Of Fire looks the way to go in race three of the Plumpton card (3.20), appealing most as he is taking on a new discipline here and was fairly useful on the Flat in a previous life, picking up three wins. Wild Goose rates as the main threat, placed in both starts in bumpers this season and has to be of interest now switched to obstacles.

Race four (3.52) is the longest race on the card as five runners tackle the three-mile handicap hurdle around Plumpton. Despereaux took advantage of a reduced mark when landing a double over hurdles back in December and nearly added to that when runner up over course and distance last months, a mistake at the last costing him the chance of landing a treble but is the class of this field to get back on track.

Eight runners will head to post for the penultimate race of the day (4.27) which is a class five handicap hurdle over the mile and three quarter distance, with preference heading the way of the Jim and Suzi-best trained Arenas Del Tiempo, third of eight in a maiden at this track last April but was better following that up at Fontwell before heading on to the Flat. Now back over obstacles, she has solid claims with top jockey Sean Bowen taking the ride too.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the bumper at 5.02 and a good field of ten will take on the two miles and a furlong distance. AJ’s Diamond looks tough to beat here for trainer Chris Gorden, a seven length second on debut 44 days ago and pulling clear of the rest so sets a good standard here.

Plumpton selections - Sunday

2.10 - Walks Like The Man

2.45 - Eliza Dolittle

3.20 - God Of Fire

3.52 - Despereaux

4.27 - Arenas Del Tiempo

5.02 - AJ’s Diamond