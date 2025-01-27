Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plumpton belatedly gets its 2025 jump racing campaign off and running today with a six-race card.

After a morning inspection was passed, racing gets under way at 1.50pm with a seven-runner maiden hurdle before the action comes to a close at 4.20pm with another hurdle contest, this time in class five.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of Plumpton's card on Monday.

The opening contest on the card sees a field of seven taking on the two-and-a-half mile maiden hurdle in class four (1.50). Preference in the opener heads the way of Serious Challenge from the Fergal O’Brien team, a smart runner on the Flat for former trainer Jim Bolger that should come on for his hurdles debut when fifth at Huntingdon.

Jumps action at Plumpton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A class five handicap chase for horses aged five and upwards marks race two on the day (2.20) over the extended two miles. Smart Casual has proven expensive to follow, a short-price beaten favourite last time out but that was a creditable effort and has shown that he is more than capable of winning in this sphere for the Anthony Honeyball team so is taken to belatedly get off the mark in Sussex at the expense of Extraordinary Man, with just one win from 22 starts but finds the places plenty.

Race three on the Plumpton card sees a field of seven tackle the one mile and seven furlong novices’ hurdle in class four (2.50) and this one can go the way of Risk It All for local trainers Gary and Josh Moore, an easy winner in France before heading across the Channel and shaping well when third on British bow at Kempton last week. Of his rivals, Land of Moon is the chief threat, a winner of a 13-runner novice hurdle at Southwell 42 days ago but will need to defy a penalty to follow up in Sussex.

Gata Ban looks the one to side with in race four on the Plumpton card (3.20), a winning handicap debutant back in 2022 and is steadily working her way back to the top level, recently sixth at Chepstow in November and then fourth at Fontwell last month so could go well here at a big price for trainer Neil Mulholland.

The penultimate race of the afternoon is a six runner handicap chase over the three mile and one furlong trip (3.50) where the Sussex-based Moores can get their second win on the card with Invincible Nao, up in trip here after two fine efforts and Sandown and Fakenham in his last two starts, before the finale of the afternoon (4.20) can go the way of the Moores again with Tara Iti, without a win in 14 starts but he has finished in the frame on all of his last four runs and has good claims in what is a very winnable race to bring the Plumpton card to a close.

Plumpton selections - Monday

1.50 - Serious Challenge

2.20 - Smart Casual

2.50 - Risk It All

3.20 - Gata Ban

3.50 - Invincible Nao

4.20 - Tara Iti