Plumpton Racecourse appoints Guy Chadwell as Chief Executive Officer

Guy Chadwell appointed as new Plumpton Racecourse CEO

Plumpton Racecourse is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Chadwell as its new Chief Executive Officer. Guy will take the reins from January 2026.

Guy brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across the leisure, retail, and racing sectors, including prominent roles at Ascot Racecourse, Totepool, and most recently as Global Managing Director of Camp Beaumont.

At Ascot, Guy was instrumental in launching Bet With Ascot and establishing the World Pool partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, delivering significant growth in turnover and international engagement. His broader career has seen him lead major commercial and operational transformation projects, business acquisitions, and global expansion initiatives.

A passionate racing enthusiast with deep ties to the sport, Guy combines a track record of commercial success with a collaborative and people-focused leadership style.

Commenting on his appointment, Guy said: “I’m honoured to be joining Plumpton at such a pivotal time. It’s a racecourse with a proud history, a loyal following, and huge potential. I look forward to working with the team, our partners, and the local community to build on its success and shape an exciting future.”

Guy began his career in commercial management before progressing into senior operational roles, notably spending over a decade with Totepool, where he oversaw and improved commercial and operational performance at some of the UK’s most prestigious racecourses.

Following his time at Ascot, Guy moved into the leisure and education sector, serving as Chief Operating Officer at Inspiring Learning Group and subsequently as Global Managing Director of Camp Beaumont. Under his leadership, the group achieved significant growth, expanding internationally into Asia and driving improvements in customer experience, digital innovation, and strategic acquisitions.

Known for collaborative and people-centred leadership style, Guy has consistently delivered strong commercial results while cultivating high-performing teams and long-term stakeholder relationships. Outside of work, he is a keen supporter of community rugby and Brighton & Hove Albion, and shares a deep personal affinity with Plumpton’s values and rural heritage.

As Chief Executive, Guy will lead the strategic development of Plumpton Racecourse - enhancing its racing programme, facilities, and customer experience - while continuing to strengthen its vital role within the Sussex community and the wider racing industry.