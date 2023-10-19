Plumpton racecourses bosses name new partners
One is Southern Cranes & Access, a local, family-run business which is a leading provider of crane and access equipment solutions.
Founder Mike Sadler has long had a passion for racing having owned horses for several years.
A Plumpton spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Southern Cranes & Access as an official partner. Their expertise and commitment to excellence, whilst maintaining a community feel, align perfectly with our own goals and aspirations.”
Next is Goodwin Racing, with Plumpton saying: “We are delighted to announce that Betgoodwin has become an official partner of Plumpton Racecourse.
"This exciting partnership will bring together Plumpton’s historical track and the modern, cutting-edge technology and innovation of Betgoodwin, promising an unforgettable experience for racegoers."
Also on board are Strong Flavours Catering, which brings culinary excellence to t racecourse as official catering partner.
Plumpton added: This exciting collaboration has elevated the dining experiences for racegoers over the course of our longstanding relationship and has ushered in a new era of exceptional dining and hospitality alongside sporting excellence and tradition.
“Strong Flavours Catering shares our passion for providing exceptional experiences. Their culinary expertise has enhanced the overall race day experience.”