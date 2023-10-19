BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Plumpton racecourses bosses name new partners

Plumpton Racecourse bosses have announced three new racecourse partners as the 2023-24 season begins.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One is Southern Cranes & Access, a local, family-run business which is a leading provider of crane and access equipment solutions.

Founder Mike Sadler has long had a passion for racing having owned horses for several years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Plumpton spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Southern Cranes & Access as an official partner. Their expertise and commitment to excellence, whilst maintaining a community feel, align perfectly with our own goals and aspirations.”

Most Popular
Plumpton Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)Plumpton Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Plumpton Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Next is Goodwin Racing, with Plumpton saying: “We are delighted to announce that Betgoodwin has become an official partner of Plumpton Racecourse.

"This exciting partnership will bring together Plumpton’s historical track and the modern, cutting-edge technology and innovation of Betgoodwin, promising an unforgettable experience for racegoers."

Also on board are Strong Flavours Catering, which brings culinary excellence to t racecourse as official catering partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plumpton added: This exciting collaboration has elevated the dining experiences for racegoers over the course of our longstanding relationship and has ushered in a new era of exceptional dining and hospitality alongside sporting excellence and tradition.

“Strong Flavours Catering shares our passion for providing exceptional experiences. Their culinary expertise has enhanced the overall race day experience.”