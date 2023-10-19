Plumpton Racecourse bosses have announced three new racecourse partners as the 2023-24 season begins.

One is Southern Cranes & Access, a local, family-run business which is a leading provider of crane and access equipment solutions.

Founder Mike Sadler has long had a passion for racing having owned horses for several years.

A Plumpton spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Southern Cranes & Access as an official partner. Their expertise and commitment to excellence, whilst maintaining a community feel, align perfectly with our own goals and aspirations.”

Plumpton Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Next is Goodwin Racing, with Plumpton saying: “We are delighted to announce that Betgoodwin has become an official partner of Plumpton Racecourse.

"This exciting partnership will bring together Plumpton’s historical track and the modern, cutting-edge technology and innovation of Betgoodwin, promising an unforgettable experience for racegoers."

Also on board are Strong Flavours Catering, which brings culinary excellence to t racecourse as official catering partner.

Plumpton added: This exciting collaboration has elevated the dining experiences for racegoers over the course of our longstanding relationship and has ushered in a new era of exceptional dining and hospitality alongside sporting excellence and tradition.