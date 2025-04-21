Podiums, PBs & team spirit: Hastings AC shine at 2025 Sussex Road Relays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Athletic Club put on a fantastic display at the 2025 Sussex Road Relays, fielding six teams across multiple age groups showing the club’s strength, depth and determination.

The action kicked off with the U11 girls, as Ellie, Martha and Toni-Jayde took to the course. Ellie clocked the fastest leg for the team, and the trio secured a strong 14th place finish, all earning official mile times.

A special mention goes to Claudia and Issy, who stepped in to complete a composite team alongside athletes from Horsham and Haywards Heath, helping ensure every athlete had the chance to race.

Next up were the U13 girls and boys.

Hastings AC senior men take silver

The U13 girls’ team earned an impressive 9th place, with Isla Frere-Smith running the fastest leg. Bella also impressed with a 22-second improvement on her 2024 performance.

In a highlight of the day, the U13 boys claimed a spot on the podium, taking bronze and Sussex medals. Cobey stormed his leg with a 26-second personal best, finishing in 5:35 – the fastest junior lap of the day from any Hastings AC runner. James earned praise for a strong debut in his first-ever road race, while Caleb shaved 27 seconds off his previous best.

The U15 girls continued the momentum, finishing just shy of the medals in 4th place.

Elizabeth Hutchinson led the charge with a 10-second PB, followed by Isla with an impressive 30-second improvement, and Rosie, who cut 16 seconds off her 2024 time – clear signs of a bright track season ahead.

True team spirit on show

Capping off the day, the Hastings AC senior men’s team raced to a fantastic silver medal finish. A standout performance came from Tom Chaffin, still an U17, who stepped up to support the senior squad and delivered a powerful leg, underlining his potential for the 2025 season.