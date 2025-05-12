Founded in 2014, Polegate Plodders are a friendly and inclusive running club for adults. The club encourage members to enjoy regular parkruns and enter and support other local races and events.

The club have two qualified coaches and a number of run leaders who offer four different sessions each week including social runs, a beginners group and interval training, and all sessions are suitable for all abilities.

Polegate Plodders may be a small club compared to some neighbouring running ones but that does not stop members from taking part in races ranging from parkrun to ultra marathons and every distance in between. Recently, members of the beginners group, David Lloyd and Sheila Libeccio, took part in their first parkrun at Shinewater Park in Eastbourne.

They were joined by fellow beginner, Juliette Walter, who raced to a new personal best time. Their Saturday mornings will never be the same now they have joined the parkrun family. Chris Keeley, another beginner, joined the club last summer and took part in his first 10k at the Worthing Run Fest, finishing in a respectable time of 60.52. Cathy Pennock joined him and came home in 1.05.50.

Some of the beginners group enjoying Eastbourne parkrun

Also at Worthing was Mike Leigh who took part in the Half Marathon. He finished in 1.22.24, second in his age group and 17th overall.

Preferring to stay closer to home, Mark Wardle and Heather Long took part in the Brighton Marathon finishing in 4.54.46 and 4.12.40, respectively. Taking on the London Marathon were Becky Goldsmith (7.13.32), John Martin (4.58.20) and founder member of the Plodders Ian Weston (4.46.41).

The heat affected them but they said they were happy to finish as the conditions were very difficult on the day.

Ian, who won a place through the public ballot after more than 10 years of trying, described the experience as being like a tale of two cities. The worst of times was the weather and the best of times were the crowds, the support and the iconic landmarks along the route.

Matt and a lap of Lake Windemere

Michelle Pope chose to take part in the Run to the Sea Ultra Marathon, a 50k off-road trail race starting at Horsham, crossing parts of The South Downs, before finishing on Brighton seafront.

Michelle was running to raise money for The Alzheimer's Society, a charity very close to her heart, and finished in an amazing 6.11.47. But not to be outdone, Matt Wilmshurst went further. He travelled up to Cumbria to take part in The Lap, a 47 mile route that circumnavigates Lake Windemere.

Participants are given 24 hours to complete the race but Matt did it in a magnificent time of 11 hours 57 minutes.

So the Plodders may be a small running club but every mile that members cover is powered by passion, determination and a love for running, because in the end, it's not the size of the club that counts, it's the size of the commitment, the community and the joy found in every run.

Find out more about the club on www.polegateplodders.co.uk or by visiting the Facebook page. The club is affiliated to England Athletics.