Polegate Plodders out in north and south

Polegate Plodders out in force at the Brighton 10k

Eight Plodders competed in the Brighton 10k in warm sunny conditions. Starting at Preston Park, participants took in all the main attractions of the city including the Royal Pavilion, the British Airways i360 and finishing past the Palace Pier along the seafront.

Flying up front was the current Eastbourne 10k Champion Patrick ‘The Rocket’ Marsden, he finished with a new PB of 33min 48sec, beating his previous best by close to two minutes. He finished 20th overall in a field of 2141 and came 2nd in his 35-39 age category. His attention now turns to the Manchester Marathon next month.

Another Plodder with a sensational PB was Martin Sales, who finished in a time of 48:48. Since the beginning of the year, Martin has adjusted to Heart Rate Training and he was delighted.

“It has been a real test of perseverance with what seemed like very little evidence of it working but I completed the 10k with a PB, a very low average heart rate of 151 bpm and it actually felt easy and no aches or pains afterwards,” he said.

“I have been converted and now believe heart rate training is a great approach to getting fitter by rebuilding the engine from the inside out.”

Elsewhere in the field, Caroline Gearing finished in 54:49 (PB), while Dave Moran finished in 57:36 and was delighted.

“Training has been pretty much non-existent recently due to back and hip injuries so my aim was just to finish. Thankfully my body stayed in one piece and got me to the end in a reasonable time,” he said.

Additional times: Lorraine Wilkinson-Sayers 56:23, Helen Blewitt 58:40, Juliette Mirams-Camp 1 hr 3 mins 16, Rachel Moran and Shauni Wells 1:28:46.

At the Great North Run, former Plodder Andy Britton who now runs for Dronfield Running Club in Derbyshire smashed his half marathon PB by seven minutes and finished in a time of 1.45.28.

His previous PB came at the London Landmarks Half Marathon in August when he finished in a time of 1:52:03, shaving another 10 minutes off his previous best.

Andy was joined in London by good friend and Plodder Peter Cook, who completed it in 1 hour, 57 minutes. Having suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the summer, Peter was delighted to finish under two hours.

“I kept a good pace early on but found the last 4 miles challenging but pleased to get under the two hours. Over £300 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society as well,” he said.