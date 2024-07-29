Polegrove are county champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polegrove ladies won an amazing four county titles this weekend.

Rachel Mackriell beat her Eastbourne opponent 14-12 in the two woods competition, then with Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd successfully defended their triples title, again beating Eastbourne 17-4.

Margaret Adcock joined them in the senior fours to win 21-8 and qualify for the National finals, while Lyndsey Jamison joined the team to win the County 4s title 21-20 against Crablands.

Rosamund Wood and Denise were runners-up in the county pairs competition losing 23-10 to Lindfield.

In the National top club competition Polegrove lost to a strong Appleyard team with only a win in the triples but they had another great run, reaching the last 16 in England.