Polegrove are county champions

Polegrove ladies won an amazing four county titles this weekend.

Rachel Mackriell beat her Eastbourne opponent 14-12 in the two woods competition, then with Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd successfully defended their triples title, again beating Eastbourne 17-4.

Margaret Adcock joined them in the senior fours to win 21-8 and qualify for the National finals, while Lyndsey Jamison joined the team to win the County 4s title 21-20 against Crablands.

Rosamund Wood and Denise were runners-up in the county pairs competition losing 23-10 to Lindfield.

In the National top club competition Polegrove lost to a strong Appleyard team with only a win in the triples but they had another great run, reaching the last 16 in England.

Following a win against Lindfield in the County double rink Polegrove have reached the final to be played in August along with the County top club final against Burgess hill.

