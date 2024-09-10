Polegrove bowlers in finals weekend action

The Polegrove club finals were held this weekend and this year’s champions crowned.

On Sunday afternoon in really difficult conditions in pouring rain, Rachel Mackriell had a comfortable win against Bjorg Simpson to be crowned ladies club champion.

The men’s competition was a closer game with some good bowling in the conditions, Kieran Jay ran out 21-13 winner against Mark Simmons to get a new name on the cup.

There were some very close games and exciting games played over the weekend particularly in the pairs competitions which were mostly won by one shot

Mark Simmons and Kieran Jay.

Chris Talbot was in five finals (one match to be completed as waterlogged!) and Terry Adams and Rachel Mackriell won three finals

Other results: Longdon Cup - P Hill beat T Rawles 21 -7, Whittaker -T Adams beat D Simpson 21-3, 100up - R Mackriell beat B Simpson 102- 68 C Talbot beat M Simmons 102-68 - 2 Woods - A Watt beat L Crone 16-5, M Simmons beat K Jay 15-8, Vet 2 woods - L Crone beat M Adcock 16-7

Mixed Singles - R Mackriell overcame minus 10 shots to beat T Adams 21 -13, Mixed pairs - T Adams & P Hill beat R & J Wood 10-9, Australian pairs - J Wood & S Merrett beat C Talbot & R Boutle 16-15 after an extra end, Veteran Pairs C Talbot & R Boutle beat W Gale & A Aylmer 11-10

Drawn pairs - D Hodd & S Cant beat S Cooper & D Merrett 13-12, C Talbot & G Stone overcame their minus 8 shots difference to win 10-9 after picking up 5 shots on the last end V C Hearsum & M Quilty, Ladies pairs - D Hodd & L Jamison beat R Wood & P Hill 17-9, Men’s pairs - T Adams & S Merrett beat C Jeffrey & W Gale 16-15