Polegrove bowls club start the new season

On Tuesday in beautiful sunny weather Polegrove held their opening day

Polegrove members have worked hard to renovate their pavilion and to celebrate the start of the 2025 season town crier Jon Bartholomew welcomed members and wished the club good luck for the coming season. Mayor Paul Wilson then cut the ribbon of the refurbished pavilion and declared it open. The players enjoyed their first game in glorious sunshine and good fun was had by all.

Polegrove appreciate the support given by Active Rother and during the season will run a beginners course on Saturday mornings starting on May 10th.

Also the Bowls England Big Bowls weekend will be held on Friday 23rd May at 1-45pm and Saturday 24th May from 10am. All details on Polegrove bowls club website Polegrovebowlsclub.org.uk

The next event will be a table sale held at the pavilion on the morning of Saturday May 3rd - everyone welcome so please come and join us