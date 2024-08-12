Polegrove ladies win a County double

By Denise Hodd
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:06 GMT
Polegrove ladies rounded off their County competitions with a double win

In the County double rink competition they went one better than last year convincingly beating Norfolk 40-22. Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock, Rachel Mackriell won 22-10 and Nicki Dale, Jo Hearsum, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd won 18-12

They then defended their Top Club title winning in all disciplines to beat Burgess Hill.

Rachel Mackriell won 21- 9, Lyndsey Jamison & Denise Hodd won 24- 15, Nicki Dale, Alison Watt & Jo Watt won 16-15 and Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock & Nina Allbut won 20-12

All County competitions are now completed and the ladies are now preparing for the National finals at Leamington that will start next week

