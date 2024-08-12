Polegrove ladies win a County double
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the County double rink competition they went one better than last year convincingly beating Norfolk 40-22. Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock, Rachel Mackriell won 22-10 and Nicki Dale, Jo Hearsum, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd won 18-12
They then defended their Top Club title winning in all disciplines to beat Burgess Hill.
Rachel Mackriell won 21- 9, Lyndsey Jamison & Denise Hodd won 24- 15, Nicki Dale, Alison Watt & Jo Watt won 16-15 and Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock & Nina Allbut won 20-12
All County competitions are now completed and the ladies are now preparing for the National finals at Leamington that will start next week
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.