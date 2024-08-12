Polegrove ladies win a County double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Polegrove ladies rounded off their County competitions with a double win

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the County double rink competition they went one better than last year convincingly beating Norfolk 40-22. Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock, Rachel Mackriell won 22-10 and Nicki Dale, Jo Hearsum, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd won 18-12

They then defended their Top Club title winning in all disciplines to beat Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Mackriell won 21- 9, Lyndsey Jamison & Denise Hodd won 24- 15, Nicki Dale, Alison Watt & Jo Watt won 16-15 and Rosamund Wood, Lorraine Hume, Margaret Adcock & Nina Allbut won 20-12

All County competitions are now completed and the ladies are now preparing for the National finals at Leamington that will start next week