Polegrove's success continues
Polegrove ladies advanced into the area final of County top club after defeating Gildredge Park ladies.
They will play now Eastbourne on Saturday, July 20 for a place in the County final when they hope to defend their title
They also defeated Burgess Hill in the National top club area final and await to find out their next opponents
County semi finals weekend on July 13-14 will be busy with Polegrove represented in two woods, Pairs, triples, fours and senor fours
Their run in the Tony Allcock mixed fours sadly came to an end at the hands of Lindfield on a really tricky green on Sunday
