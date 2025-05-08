Popular 10k returns to Seaford

By Steve Bone
Published 8th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The popular MCC Promotions 10K Run Series comes to East Sussex this Sunday (May 11) with the annual Seaford 10k.

Runners of all abilities are welcome to take part and entries will be accepted on day at Martello Fields Esplanade, BN25 1JH,alongside the car boot sale.

You can enter between 8.30am and 9.15am for a 9.30am start. The cost is £19 and includes a bespoke medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s plenty of free and paid-forparking, a non-secure bag drop at the finish line, opposite registration on the seafront, and public toilets next to Martello Tower.

The Seaford 10k route mapThe Seaford 10k route map
The Seaford 10k route map

The run starts at Martello Tower, along the seafront onto Bishopstone Road, towards Newhaven turning around at Ouse Estuary and returning back to Seaford, and the finish line is 200m past Martello Tower.

This year’s nominated charity is RNLI Newhaven.

Results will be published within 48 hours of the run at www.mccpromotions.com.

Related topics:Seaford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice