The popular MCC Promotions 10K Run Series comes to East Sussex this Sunday (May 11) with the annual Seaford 10k.

Runners of all abilities are welcome to take part and entries will be accepted on day at Martello Fields Esplanade, BN25 1JH,alongside the car boot sale.

You can enter between 8.30am and 9.15am for a 9.30am start. The cost is £19 and includes a bespoke medal.

There’s plenty of free and paid-forparking, a non-secure bag drop at the finish line, opposite registration on the seafront, and public toilets next to Martello Tower.

The Seaford 10k route map

The run starts at Martello Tower, along the seafront onto Bishopstone Road, towards Newhaven turning around at Ouse Estuary and returning back to Seaford, and the finish line is 200m past Martello Tower.

This year’s nominated charity is RNLI Newhaven.

Results will be published within 48 hours of the run at www.mccpromotions.com.