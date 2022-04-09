Popular Hastings race returns in May - big numbers expected

With an earlier start time of 9.30am, and children’s races on the pier afterwards, race organiser Nick Brown is hoping to attract runners and their families from all over the south east and has already contacted more than 150 running clubs.

The Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race has regained its Sussex Grand Prix status, which should ensure it gets close to its 600 entry limit.

The event has raised more than £56,000 during its time for St Michael’s Hospice, to which race proceeds will be going again.

Hastings' five-mile race

Love Hastings Ltd are a major sponsor with recent additions The White Rock Hotel and Only Coco Chocolates as well as long-standing sponsors Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Wisdens, and it’s supported by Hastings Borough Council, 1066 Country Marketing and Hastings Pier.

Brown said: “This should be a fantastic day out for families, particularly if there is a wide range of ten per cent or more individual/family discounts available at many local tourist attractions, coffee houses, eateries etc on production of race numbers.