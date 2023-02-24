The popular Horsham 10k, organised by Horsham Joggers, will take place on Sunday, May 14.

The start of the Horsham 10k | Picture by Toby Phillips Photography

The event is part of the Sussex Grand Prix series which attracts club runners from across the county and further afield.

The race, licensed by UK Athletics, is open to everybody and each year more than half the entrants are fun runners and joggers unaffiliated to a club.

It is an ideal event for those who enjoy parkrun and are looking to step up to a longer distance.

The Horsham 10k | Picture by Toby Phillips Photography

Starting at 11am, the event starts and finishes at Horsham Rugby Club and is run over a two-lap course.

The route is well marshalled by a large team of volunteers and includes bridleways and roads. There are water stops along the route.

There is a 1.2k junior fun run for under-16s which takes place within the grounds of the rugby club. Prizes will be given to the 10k male and female winners across a variety of age categories and there will be medals for adult and junior runners.

Family and friends are encouraged to go along and support the runners at the start, finish or around the course. Cakes and various refreshments will be on sale at the rugby club and the event promises to be a great morning out.

The race is sponsored by local independent estate and letting agent Brock Taylor.

Entries can be made via the Horsham Joggers’ website at: www.horshamjoggers.co.uk/horsham-10k/

