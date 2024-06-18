Popular Littlehampton Beach Run is back
The event will be held on the evening of Wednesday, July 10 and takes place at East Green and along the beach at Littlehampton seafront.
The event consists of a 0.75 mile junior run beginning at 7pm around East Green, followed by a senior run of five scenic miles out and back along the Littlehampton coastline at 7.30pm.
The event will be fully marshalled with first aid available and medals for our junior competitors.
All entries are now open for members of the public, online and in advance through our website (see the link and QR Code).
Online registrations close at midnight on July 5, although on-the-day entries will be available (cash only please). Entry is £1 for the junior race (0.75 mile) and £7 for the senior race (five miles).
The club aims to hold an environmentally friendly cup-less event this year, and kindly ask participants to bring water bottles to be filled at our water stations (limited paper cups will be available).
Full details can be found on our website link at: https://arunners.wildapricot.org/Beach-Run-24
