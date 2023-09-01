A 30lb porbeagle shark has been caught in an angling trip off the East Sussex coast.

Charter boat skipper Steve Green was out with crew Nick Williams when the impressive catch was landed off Brighton.

Williams said: “We were out turbot fishing on the banks. At the end of the drift everyone was reeling their lines up getting ready for the next drift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As I was watching them waiting for them all to be out the water before we could move the boat, one of the fishermen’s rods bent right over and immediately snapped the line. Then just seconds later the fisherman standing next to him had a massive pull on is line and we saw the fish take his bait right off the surface and then shoot away from the boat.

Porbeagle caught off Brighton |Picture courtesy of www.brigandcharters.com

"This time the fish stayed hooked and the fight began! From our experience, our initial thought was that it was a large tope or smooth hound. However as we got it back to the surface we soon realised it was a shark!

"After a few tense moments of playing the fish it was in the net and on the boat. After a few quick pictures it was safely release back to the sea.

"After eight years of charter fishing in Brighton, this is the first time we have boated a shark. We have seen a few, had a few unknown big fish snap offs! This is the first caught and landed on a charter boat in many, many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The porbeagle or porbeagle shark (Lamna Nasus) is a species of mackerel shark in the family Lamnidae, typically found widely in the cold and temperate marine waters of the North Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere.

Nick Williams with the porbeagle caught off Brighton | Picture courtesy of www.brigandcharters.com

FACTFILE

Fish species: Porbeagle shark

Size: 30lb (approx)

Location: 10 miles out of Brighton Marina

Boat: Brigand Charters (Proteus)

Skipper: Steve Green

Crew: Nick Williams (holding fish)