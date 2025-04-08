‘Bonking’ is a series of portraits from last Sunday’s 2025 Brighton Marathon by photographer Josh Spindler. You can see a selection on this page and the pages linked at the bottom of each page.

By lying on the ground to achieve an extreme low angle shot, Spindler was able to use the clear, cloudless blue skies as if a studio backdrop for the runners.

From ecstasy within the first few miles, as they ran into the beautiful shining sun, to the agony of the last stretch across the seafront this photo series shows us the full range of emotions that occur during endurance exercise. It also gives us a wonderful glimpse into the diverse community of Brighton.

Spindler said: “In the few hours I was able to capture the Brighton Marathon, I saw the full range of emotions from the runners, but what I also saw was the wonderful turnout from the residents of the city and their non-stop support for every single participant.

"It made me smile to be among such a great swell of support and I hope these images encapsulate the rollercoaster of not only endurance running but mirrors the feelings of existing in this current climate as we move into yet another ‘once in a lifetime economic crisis’.

"The faces of these runners act as a reminder that even in times of intense pain you will be able to find a smile again.”

Josh Spindler is a British lens-based artist known for his work that explores environmental and societal themes. His eclectic practice tells the stories that matter, creating emotional, honest and empathetic pieces.

Building research alongside his work is imperative in applying the correct feeling to the visuals, whilst making sure the facts back up the monumental themes that are apparent throughout.

Technically speaking Spindler’s work moves between documentary/journalistic photography and conceptual art to create well rounded photo series that each have their own narrative and direction. Whatever the idea,

Spindler finds the best process and technique to produce new ways to capture the magic within the mundane that we are all a part of, all of the time. His next series, 'Conditions of Play' will be with Preston Bowls Club and will focus on the importance of the sport for the local community and capturing it in a way not seen before.

See more of his work at /www.joshspindler.co.uk

See on Instagram @j_spindler_ and @people.of.the.pier

