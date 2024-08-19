Presentation day at Goring Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Summer Cup internal competition and presentation of Trophies rounded off a busy week for Goring Manor.

An away match at Pavilion in the Brodie Tray league brought a welcome 8 points to 2 victory for Goring Manor. Top rink went to Paula Thair, Gordon Walker and skip Dave Norgrove. Good wins were also recorded by skips Wendy Davies and Mick Mayes contributing to an overall aggregate score of 65 shots to 49.

Successive defeats, by 8 points to 2, in the Stracey Shield, first at home to Worthing, where the only winning rink was that of Jean Meneely, Doug Hunt, Dave Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi -- then away to Tarring Priory, where the only winning rink was that of Jean Meneely, Gordon Walker, Dave Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long journey to the Witterings for a West Sussex Bowls League match was rewarded with a single point when Ian Pilgrim, Ray Page, Mike Mahoney and skip Stuart Andrews held out for a draw.

Tell us your club news.

Another 8 points to 2 defeat came at the hands of Maltravers in a home Brodie Tray match. The only winning rink was Margaret Walker, Gordon Walker and skip Bill Porter.

The highlight of the week was the presentation of Trophies given to the winners of the recent Competitions Tournament organised by Dave Crockett.

Tommy Tsoi was clearly Victor Ludorum picking up the Men's Championship trophy, the 75 points trophy and the Drawn Pairs Doubles trophy partnered by Derek King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Never Won competition was won by Rosemary Suter who then went on to win the Ladies Championship in a thrilling final against Wendy Davies. The club Championship Pairs event was won by Margaret and Gordon Walker.

The presentation was followed by an internal Summer Cup played as a Round Robin event. The winners were John Impett, Peter Cook and skip Rosemary Suter. Then a grand High Tea was held in the clubhouse with an array of foodstuffs prepared by members of the club.