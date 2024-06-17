Probert powers to personal best

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The third of Lewes Wanderers’ series of 10-mile time-trials took place on the beautifully sunny evening of Monday, June 3.

It was held on the same course as the previous two rounds - starting in Halland, down The Broyle to Ringmer, along the Laughton Road to Golden Cross and back to East Hoathly.

Oliver Waymark (Total Tri Training) was victorious for the second Round running in a blistering time of 21 minutes and 17 seconds, just outside the course record. Leading rider from the host club was Dan Street who took third spot on the podium with 23:40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fastest of the quintet of competitors on road bikes and fifth from eleven overall was Neil Edwards with 24:48, just 13 seconds ahead of Peter Baker. Runner-up in the road bike category and 8th overall was Graham Faultless in 26:37, 22 seconds ahead of Alex Steer.

Ben Probert by Paget Cohen.

Both of them could well have been topped by Darren Haynes had he not suffered front and rear punctures in the last few hundred metres and had to cross the finish line on two feet rather than two wheels. He still recorded an impressive 27:03, while 50 seconds behind Ben Probert set a new personal best for the distance.

On Wednesday, June 5, Peter Baker was down at Preston Park outdoor velodrome in Brighton for Round 8 of the Sussex Cycle Racing League Track League. He was a model of consistency in finishing 8th from nine in the 5-lap Scratch, 3-lap Dash and Championship Eliminator in his class, before completing his night finishing 24th from 26 in the Block Handicap.

Peter was back in action alongside clubmate Mike Hannay as Eastbourne Rovers CC hosted a time-trial on their “Pevensey Course”. Mike and Peter covered the 14.07 miles from Pevensey Bay, up through Hooe to Ninfield and back via Boreham Street and Wartling in 41:58 and 44:47 respectively. Mike placed 10th from 13 overall (with one non-finisher) and 3rd from five in the road bike category, with Peter one spot behind in both regards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day Neil Edwards was participating in a Kent VTTA 25-mile event on roads between Wye and Godmersham. Sadly the overnight appearance of roadworks with traffic lights compromised everyone’s time, but Neil recorded a fine time of 1 hour 5 minutes and 2 seconds to finish 17th from 26 with a lone non-finisher.

Over near Petersfield in HampshireRichard Burchett (Crawley Wheelers) recorded 55:17 over the same distance to place 21st from 50 in a Chichester City Riders event.

Neil returned to the saddle the following night for Round 4 of Lewes Wanderers Evening 10 series where his time of 24:52 gave him third overall and 2nd in the road bike category behind the trainSharp duo of Sam Dix (24:18) and Paul Fletcher (24:23).