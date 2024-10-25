Property brothers are bowled over.... Support for historic Haywards Heath club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Harman Group is delighted to announce its support for the historic Lindfield Bowls Club. As a local business with deep roots in the community, we're proud to partner with an organization that has been a vital part of Lindfield's fabric for generations.

Brothers James and Tom Harman, founders of The Harman Group, grew up in the village and have a personal connection to the club through their mother, Liz. Their recent visit to the club to watch a Mid Sussex League match was a wonderful opportunity to meet with members and learn more about the club's rich history and vibrant community.

We were particularly impressed by the passion and dedication of the club's members, including Steve Gorringe, Sue Willmott, and Jenny Sandford. Their commitment to promoting bowls and fostering a welcoming environment is inspiring.

The Harman Group is committed to supporting local initiatives and contributing to the well-being of our community. We believe that partnerships like this are essential for creating a thriving and vibrant Lindfield. We look forward to working with the Lindfield Bowls Club to promote the sport and support its continued success.