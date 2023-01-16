The Winter Million Festival makes its return to Lingfield Park Racecourse on Friday – the start of three thrilling days of racing.

The festival will showcase some of the UK’s biggest equine stars and most talented jockeys with £1m worth of prize money on offer. Less than 30 miles from London, the racecourse is a breeze to get to by train or by car with friends or family, and a fantastic way to beat the January blues.

Launched in 2022, the fixture – which is being promoted by Great British Racing – is truly a festival like no other featuring both Jump and Flat racing. Friday and Sunday will see stars of the Jump season in action while Saturday showcases exhilarating Flat racing.

2022 Grand National Winner, Noble Yeats, is set to join from Ireland and target the Fleur De Lys Chase on Sunday 20 February ahead of potentially running in this year’s Boodles Gold Cup during The Cheltenham Festival.

Action at Lingfield Park (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Sussex trainer Gary Moore will have an entry on Friday in the Godstone Handicap with Haddex Des Obeaux, who is unbeaten in his last two starts. Moore currently has nine entries alone for the Friday, including Botox Has in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle.

To add to the sporting action, there is fun for all the family to be had, from live roaming music, pony rides, face painting, a chance to meet Teddy the Shetland to keep the little ones entertained. In between all the action on and off track, the racecourse offers a peruse of artisan goods.

