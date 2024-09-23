Pulborough BC gain promotion to League Division 1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pulborough Bowls Club took the fight to their competitors this season and largely came out on top.

After a positive season for Pulborough Bowls Club, coming runners-up in the knockout PC Cup, mid-table in Division 1 of the Brooke's Motors League and running successful Men's and ladies Opens at the club, the icing on the cake, after years of fighting was finally being told, this week, that after coming second in Division 2 of the West Sussex Bowls League in 2024, Pulborough's men will finally have the chance to face the top teams in Division 1 in 2025.

They will face teams from Chichester, Tarring Priory, Bognor, Witterings, Worthing Pavilion and Norfolk in Littlehampton, in 14 matches of four rinks next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixtures will be at the weekend, which will suit the cross-section of ages at Pulborough BC, from 12 to 89. Pulborough will also get the chance to go one better in the knockout PC Cup when it starts again next year.

Jane Gray, Jenny Patterson and Jenny Miland-Taylor in the group photo for Arundel Neighbours Day.

With the green and facilities being of such a high standard at Pulborough, they will also have the honour of hosting the Sussex County Two Wood competition on June 1, 2025, a Sussex Vice Patron's Billingham League match on Friday, July18 and a Sussex County match against Dorset on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, which is quite the honour!

With the outdoor bowls season officially closed, three of Pulborough's ladies section travelled to Arundel BC to play in their charity 'Neighbours Day' on Thursday.

With it being a fun day, players were asked to wear something yellow in support of their chosen charity, Brain Tumor Research, and some teams, including Pulborough, really went to town!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format was three matches on different rinks against teams of ladies from Arundel, with the overall shot difference determining the victors.

Mike Ryan and Christian Bushell working hard at Pulborough Bowls Club.

With three wins out of three, Skip Jane Gray, Lead Jenny Patterson and number 2, Jenny Miland-Taylor just pipped Petworth to the win with a score of 27 shots to 13.

The day finished with sandwiches, cakes and an extensive raffle, a lovely way to finish a season and our thanks go to all the Arundel Bowls Club members for putting on such an enjoyable day.

Sunday, September 22, saw the annual end of season works party at Pulborough almost rained off, but give them credit, some hardened members, including two of Pulborough junior players, Alfie Fuller and Christian Bushell and one of the most mature, Mike Ryan, gave up their mornings to remove, clean and store the ditch linings, bring the benches in, sweep the paths and lower the flags to put the outdoor club to bed for the Winter season.

Thank you to everyone who came up to help and we are already looking forward to launching the club again next April, when the weather warms up again!