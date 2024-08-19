Pulborough Bowls Club in fight for promotion again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just four weeks of play remaining at Pulborough Bowls Club, the players are keen to capitalise on every opportunity to play for a win, both in League and friendly matches.

Bognor's "Red" League team travelled to Pulborough for an afternoon of competition in the Brooke's Motors League on Tuesday afternoon. Play began at 2pm with two triples playing 18 ends of bowls with six League points at stake.

Ian Younger's triple of Jane Gray and Christian Bushell had a tight game, with the scores levelled on four separate occasions, but after several annoying wicks from the away side, karma produced an outrageous shot for number 2, Jane Gray, that saw Pulborough convert -2 shots to +2, which was then increased to 4 shots by Ian, winning the rink by 18 shots to Bognor's 16 on the final end.

After 17 ends on rink 4, John Brown, Ray Knight and Sylvia Smith were 3 shots adrift, after battling back from 18/10 down to 17/20, but a 6 on the final end left Bognor wondering what had just happened, after holding 6 points in their hands after 17 ends and Pulborough finishing the match with 6 points in their favour.

Pulborough Church members visit Pulborough BC for an evening of bowls.

Pulborough have two more BML matches to play this season, but are unfortunately out of the running for the top spot, but there is always next year.

A drizzly evening on Thursday greeted 32 members from the Pulborough Church community, who made their annual trip to the club to enjoy some bowling, a raffle and a sumptuous buffet prepared by the club members.

Forty-five minutes on the green was enough in the damp conditions, but plenty of food and drink was consumed and valuable funds were raised for the continued upkeep of the Bowls Club.

Pulborough's penultimate match in the West Sussex Bowls League on Saturday was against Petworth at home and despite the fast green suiting the away side, Pulborough managed 3 rink wins and a draw, yielding 9 more League points, placing then in a solid third place in Division 2, just 3 points shy of Middleton in second with one more home match to play against Worthing next week.

Top rink of the match went to Skip Steve Adsett, with number 3 Ian Younger, Number 2 Brian Maughan and Lead, Ray Knight, who crushed their opponents by 30 shots to 8! The final score was an impressive 101/56 to Pulborough with a +45 shot difference.

Sunday saw the return of the Penny Rhoder Cup to Pulborough, a fundraiser in aid of MacMillan. A large sponsored raffle, coin sale, games and bowling all added valuable pounds to the funds raised for the MacMillan nurses in memory of local resident Penny Rhoder and hosted by husband Jeff Davy and daughter Tara.

This week Pulborough will host Ewhurst in a friendly on Wednesday, play in League matches against Petworth and Worthing and the semi-final of the knockout PC Cup on Sunday against Middleton, for a place in the final on September 14 against Tarring Priory or Bognor Regis - good luck lads!