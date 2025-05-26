Pulborough knock out favourites in County Double Fours

A packed week saw Pulborough begin with their second match in the Men's County Abergavenny Double Fours, in which one rink plays at home and the second away at their opponent's club, which in this case was Worthing Pavilion, one of the top clubs in the County.

Club Captain John Brown led the home rink of Ray Knight, James Barber and Ian Younger in a game that for the first 7 ends looked to be going Worthing's way, but 4 shots for Pulborough on the 8th end proved to be a turning point, with Pavilion only winning 2 more ends, to finish 17 shots down 25/8.

Christian Bushell, Dave Cobbold, Matt Ives and Steve Adsett travelled to Worthing Pavilion to play the away stretch of the match and again, the first 8 ends were not their friend, but they came back from 14/0 down to score 16 shots, which when combined with the home side gave them 41, 2 shots more than Pavilion. Pulborough will play the Area Final against Witterings on June 4.

The next round of the Brookes Motor's League on Thursday, at home to top-of-the-table Middleton unfortunately didn't yield any more League points for Pulborough, but the friendly triple that played alongside, made up of Skip Phil Floyd, Lead Jenny Patterson and number 2 Melvin Green thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon, winning their match by 21-13.

Ray Knight in the Double Fours against Worthing Pavilion

Sunday the 25th saw Pulborough host Chichester for what was always going to be a tough match to win in the West Sussex Bowls League, but with Chichester stacking 2 rinks to get maximum points, Pulborough excelled on the 3rd and 4th rinks, gaining 6 League points, the win and a valuable shot difference of +45 shots! Top rink for the home side went to skip Trevor Bushell, with Alfie Fuller as Lead, James Barber as 2 and Steve Meadowcroft as 3, winning 14 of the 18 ends by 33-6.

Now County competitions begin to ramp up for the Pulborough players, and there’s a Men's League match away at Worthing Pavilion on Friday, and Pulborough will be hosting the County 2 Wood Competition on Sunday, June 1.