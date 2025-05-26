Pulborough knock out favourites in County Double Fours
Club Captain John Brown led the home rink of Ray Knight, James Barber and Ian Younger in a game that for the first 7 ends looked to be going Worthing's way, but 4 shots for Pulborough on the 8th end proved to be a turning point, with Pavilion only winning 2 more ends, to finish 17 shots down 25/8.
Christian Bushell, Dave Cobbold, Matt Ives and Steve Adsett travelled to Worthing Pavilion to play the away stretch of the match and again, the first 8 ends were not their friend, but they came back from 14/0 down to score 16 shots, which when combined with the home side gave them 41, 2 shots more than Pavilion. Pulborough will play the Area Final against Witterings on June 4.
The next round of the Brookes Motor's League on Thursday, at home to top-of-the-table Middleton unfortunately didn't yield any more League points for Pulborough, but the friendly triple that played alongside, made up of Skip Phil Floyd, Lead Jenny Patterson and number 2 Melvin Green thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon, winning their match by 21-13.
Sunday the 25th saw Pulborough host Chichester for what was always going to be a tough match to win in the West Sussex Bowls League, but with Chichester stacking 2 rinks to get maximum points, Pulborough excelled on the 3rd and 4th rinks, gaining 6 League points, the win and a valuable shot difference of +45 shots! Top rink for the home side went to skip Trevor Bushell, with Alfie Fuller as Lead, James Barber as 2 and Steve Meadowcroft as 3, winning 14 of the 18 ends by 33-6.
Now County competitions begin to ramp up for the Pulborough players, and there’s a Men's League match away at Worthing Pavilion on Friday, and Pulborough will be hosting the County 2 Wood Competition on Sunday, June 1.