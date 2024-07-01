Pulborough Ladies Triples is a blazing success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday, June 25 heralded the 11th Ladies Summer Afternoon Open Triples Tournament at Pulborough Bowls Club.

A total of 16 teams took part, playing four sessions of five throughout the afternoon, with 2 points being given for a game win and 1 point for every end won.

With the temperatures soaring and the competition hotting up, some familiar names were being joined by new teams at the top of the table!

Two teams from Crablands, who were last year's victors, were in the running, along with two teams from new entrants, Horsham and past winners The Witterings.

Witterings winning the Ladies Triples Shield at Pulborough BC.

After all four sessions Crablands held 4th and 5th places, Horsham A held 3rd but the final was to be contested by Horsham B and Witterings A.

After a further 5-end battle and 3 ends won, Witterings took the top prize of £120 and the winners shield and Horsham received £60 to take home. The prize money was kindly sponsored by local estate agent, Martin Lundy-Lester.

The first of a double-header in the West Sussex Bowls League on Saturday was away against Goring Manor in Field Place, on a very dry, verging on dead green, that was as fast as lightning and suited the Pulborough players, who won 8/10 League points with 3 rink wins and the overall score 101/55.

Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Matt Ives, with Phil Floyd as Lead, Lenny Adsett as 2 and Ray Hall as 3 with an impressive 36 shot to 6 win! Sunday saw the 2nd round of the PC Products Cup, which is the knockout section of the West Sussex Bowls League.

Action from the Ladies Triples at Pulborough BC.

Pulborough played at home to East Preston on a fast paced green that was perfect for the team after Field Place the previous day and resulted in a clean sweep of all 4 rinks and progression into the Quarter Finals against Worthing Pavilion by the end of July.

The Final score was 101/54 and a well deserved top rink for Skip Malcolm Gray, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Brian Maughan as two and Paul Leatherbarrow as 3, 31 shots to 13.

County news saw Matt Ives and Jane Gray reach the Semi Final of the National Mixed Pairs by beating a team from Worthing Pavilion and they will next play at home on July 3.

Steve Adsett won the Area Final of the County Singles 21-15 against Tommy Walker from Worthing Pavilion. He will now progress to the Regional Quarter Finals on Friday, July 5 at Peacehaven - good luck Steve!