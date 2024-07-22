Pulborough Pair win County Under 25 Pairs at Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a week for Pulborough BC - County, League and Friendly wins, topped off with the Under 25s winners.

The week began with the Sussex Men's Abergavenny Double Fours on Monday evening, with one rink playing at home and the second away at Norfolk BC in the first round.

The away rink of Ray Knight, Brian Maughan, Ian Younger and John Brown were behind from the 4th end, only to score 6 shots in the last 2 ends to win 19/17, whilst the home side of Jacob Pells, Malcolm Gray, Matt Ives and Steve Adsett won convincingly by 27 shots to 15, taking them through to the second round on Thursday.

A 3-triple friendly at Horsham on Tuesday saw the top rink for Pulborough go to Skip Marc Pells, Pauline Adsett and Len Adsett 19/8 and the overall win by 49 shots to Horsham's 39 - a fantastic result against friendly opposition.

Alfie Knight and Jacob Pells being presented with the Sussex Under 25s trophy at Eastbourne.

On Wednesday evening Pulborough played in the quarter-finals of the PC Cup, (the knockout section of the West Sussex Bowls League), at home against Worthing Pavilion. Pulborough went in as the underdogs, but surprised everyone by winning 2 rinks out of 4 and drawing a third, to win overall by 78 shots to 71 and progress to the semi-final in August.

Top rink and the gold stars for getting Pulborough through, go to Lead Jacob Pells, Number 2 Dave Cobbold, number 3 Trevor Bushell and Skip and Club Captain John Brown, who won 24/16!

The second friendly of the week away at Cranleigh in Surrey, on a top quality green on Thursday Afternoon, saw all 3 triples take a win, giving an overall score of 47/38 to Pulborough and a Top rink for Skip Ray Hall with Jenny Miland-Taylor as Lead and Dave Soutar as 2 17/11.

The players rushed home in time to watch Pulborough play East Preston in the second round of the Abergavenny Double Fours at 6pm. The scores were a little tighter this time, but with the away team winning by a single shot, the home team stepped up, taking a 5 on the 14th end to give them a convincing lead and finally the win 19/15.

Pulborough Cubs try out bowls at Pulborough BC, hosted by club member L.A Feldmanis.

Pulborough now have a walkover against Crablands on Monday and go straight into the Quarter Finals on Thursday - well done everyone!

Fourteen Pulborough Cubs, under the watchful eye of Pulborough member L.A and Cub Leaders, descended on Pulborough Bowls Club on Friday evening for an hour of bowls tuition and fun.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the evening, with some showing promise as future club players. Our thanks go to Mick Walsh, who kindly bought an ice cream for everyone at the end of the evening and to L.A for organising the whole event, that will hopefully become an Annual fixture for the Club alongside the Sea Scouts visit earlier in the season. Another double-header of West Sussex Bowls League matches began on Saturday at home against Bognor BC, yielding a further 4 League points for Pulborough and a Top rink for Steve Adsett, Ian Younger, Brian Maughan and Ray Knight by 19 shots to 15.

The friendly ladies rink of Sylvia Smith, L.A Feldmanis, Nicola Pells and Skip Jane Gray, who played alongside the Men, came close, only missing out by 3 shots to an experienced Ladies League team.

Ray Knight bowling against Goring Manor in the WSBL.

The final fixture in an exhausting week for the 40-strong membership at Pulborough, was a WSBL match at home to Goring Manor on Sunday. Four rinks played and 3 managed a win, with the 4th only missing out by a shot on the Final end! Top rink went to Skip Steve Adsett, with Ray Knight as Lead, Dave Soutar as second and Ian Younger as 3 by 32 shots to 11. The final score was a 40 shot win to Pulborough 98/48 and 8 League points, which will help them climb further up the table in Div 2.

The highlight of the week for Pulborough BC goes to Alfie Knight and Jacob Pells, who travelled to Eastbourne on Sunday to play the final of the Sussex County Under 25 Pairs against Michael Murphy and Ben Fairhall. They played 18 ends of close bowls to win by a single shot 15-14 and lift the trophy.

Jacob was presented with his Under 25s County Flash in recognition of his match for County earlier in the season as his win at Eastbourne in the Final. Alfie and Jacob played the match, after having zero experience as a pair due to going straight into the final after a bye in the first round, making it an even harder task and will now play in National Finals at Leamington from Tuesday, August 27 to Friday, August 30 - good luck lads, we will be rooting for you!

Hopefully a calmer week next week will give the players time to recover!