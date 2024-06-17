Pulborough pairs play to win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Monday's fixture postponed, first up for Pulborough BC was a visit from the local Sea Scouts group for an evening's roll-up and tuition.

Twenty-four Sea Scouts and Leaders took to the Pulborough green for a few ends of practice with club members on Wednesday evening from 7pm, followed by some team competition. The feedback was positive and hopefully a few may join the Junior ranks of the club in the future!

A home match against Middleton in the Brooke's Motors League on Thursday followed, with Pulborough taking away two more League points to add to their tally and a Top rink for Trevor Bushell, Nicola Pells and Jeffe Elliott by 19 shots to 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulborough travelled to local rivals Storrington BC on Saturday for the next round of the West Sussex Bowls League. Of the 4 rinks that played, 3 were victorious. John Brown and team scored heavily in the middle section of the match to finish on 24 shots to 12, whilst Skip Steve Adsett, with Ray Knight as Lead, Jacob Pells as 2 and Ian Younger as 3, won 13/21 ends to win by 28 shots to 15.

Pulborough Sea Scouts take to the green at Pulborough BC.

Top rink of the day went to Skip Malcolm Gray, with his team of Christian Bushell, Brian Maughan and Paul Leatherbarrow, who kept the home team in single figures, winning by an impressive 26 shots 7! Pulborough took a further 8/10 League points for the 3 rink wins and overall victory by 92 shots to 55!

The heats of the internal club pairs followed on Sunday afternoon, with play starting at midday. 12 pairs played the first round of 15 ends to decide the semi-finalists of Steve Adsett/Jacob Pells who faced Ray Hall/L.A Feldmanis and Ivan Salmon/Ray Knight v Matt Ives/Jenny Patterson.