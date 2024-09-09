Pulborough play exceptional bowls over finals weekend

The climax of the outdoor season at Pulborough BC is Finals weekend and the matches didn't disappoint!

Monday saw the annual visit of the Sussex Vice Patrons to Pulborough, BC 5 rinks played, with Pulborough being joined by some friends from Sutton and Petworth to help with the numbers on a weekday afternoon.

For as long as I can remember, Pulborough have been on the receiving end of some negative scores against the VP's, but this match was the exception, with the home side taking 4 rinks and the overall score by 98 shots to 82!

Top rink went to Skip Paul Leatherbarrow, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Jenny MT as 2 and Jane Gray as 3, by 23 shots to 13.

Matt Ives receiving the Men's Singles trophy from Club Captain, John Brown.

With the friendly at Marine Gardens rained-off, the focus turned to Finals weekend, but with the weather rapidly deteriorating any chance of roll-ups went out of the window. Malcolm Gray, Pulborough's first class Greenkeeper, had probably his most stressful build up to the Finals, with the green looking like wormageddon, with a heavy dew, worm-casts and heavy showers on Saturday hampering the preparations.

But give Malcolm his due, the green was verticut and mowed twice on Saturday morning, resulting in a playable, if very wet green.

Play kicked off with the newly launched Junior Championship, with Jacob Pells lifting the Eric Lammas Junior trophy after beating Christian Bushell 20/15. Next up at 1pm, in place of the Diggle, was the District 1145 Rotary Pairs Final, which was rained off the previous day.

Malcolm Gray and Mike Webster successfully defended their title, lifting a very ornate silver trophy, after beating Woking District by 3 shots.

Jane Gray receiving the Ladies Singles title from Club Captain, John Brown.

The Novice Salver was hotly contested by Marc Pells and James Barber, with the former winning by 21 shots to 18, after a close fought match. The Novice Cup saw one of our more mature members, Dave Soutar, play the game of his life, to take 15 shots off of junior member and County Under 25's player, Jacob Pells, who eventually went on to win the match 21/15.

The 4 Wood Handicap between Steve Adsett and Dave Cobbold went to the wire, with Steve getting to within one shot of victory after having to pull back a 6-shot handicap, only to lose out on the 25th end.

Day 2 began earlier than planned at 10am, with the 3,2,1 Diggle Cup, where 6 points are on offer for the closest 3 shots on each end. This time Steve Adsett faced Matt Ives in a tight, quality-filled first to 71 shots game, which Matt eventually won by 71 shots to 60.

By the time the Drawn Pairs kicked off at Midday, the heavens had opened, drowning all four players and giving the edge to the eventual winners, Steve Adsett and Jacob Pells, who played just 8 ends before rain stopped play and opponents Matt Ives and Jenny Patterson admitted defeat.

National Umpire, Ian Phillips, with Club President, Malcolm Gray.

Conditions were similar for the 2 Wood Handicap, which suited Dave Cobbold, who beat Club Captain, John Brown by 21 shots to 17.

Jane Gray retained her Ladies Singles title, after playing Pauline Adsett on a very wet, muddy rink 5, alongside Steve Adsett and Matt Ives who played the Men's Singles under sunny skies.

A high quality match between two players on top form lasted 27 ends, with the scores levelled on numerous occasions and Matt lifting the trophy 21/19. T

he Captain's Cup, given in recognition of contributions to the Bowls Club over the season, was given to Christian Bushell by Club Captain, John Brown.

Pulborough's final week of play will consist of a friendly at Arundel, the Final of the PC Cup at Worthing Pavilion on Saturday and a visit from the West Sussex Tourists on Sunday, spectators welcome.

Jane Gray