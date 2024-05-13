Pulborough plays Mike Wood Memorial Cup under blue skies!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tough week for Pulborough BC ends on a high!

The first match of the week for Pulborough BC was away at Bognor in the first round of the Brooke's Motors League. 2 triples played 18 ends on a tricky green! The closest result was for Skip Jane Gray, Dave Soutar as Lead and Marc Pells as 2, who finished within 4 shots of the home side, but Bognor took full honours with a win of 7 shots overall.

Next was a home match against Cranleigh on Thursday. 3 triples played and Top rink went to Skip Phil Floyd, Lead Dave Soutar and L.A Feldmanis as 2, who battled their way through to finish 14 shots to 11 ahead!

Hopes were high for Pulborough's second Open Day of the season on Saturday and the members of the public that came along to learn about the game and have a go at bowls had a fantastic time being tutored by the members, who came out in force to support the club.

Ray Knight, Jenny Patterson and Jane Gray, being presented the Mike Wood Cup by Ann Wood.

Sunday saw the return of the Annual Mike Wood Memorial Cup. 6 triples played 3 sessions of 7 ends with the overall shot difference deciding the victors! The best session of the day went to Baz Nixon, Nicola Pells and Dave Soutar, who beat Trevor Bushell and team by 8 shots over 7 ends, but the overall win went to Skip Jane Gray, Lead Jenny Patterson and number 2 Ray Knight, who finished on +11 shots after winning all 3 sessions! Mike Wood's wife, Ann, presented the winners silver jug on the green.

In County news Jane Gray is through to the second round of the Ladies Champion of Champion and Matt Ives and Jane Gray are through to their 3rd match in the National Mixed Pairs after winning away at Chichester on Saturday morning.