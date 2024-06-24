Pulborough take full points in defence of their league title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four matches faced the Pulborough BC team this week beginning with an away match to our friends in Graffham.

Three triples played against a backdrop of the South downs in Graffham on Tuesday, with the evening drawing in.

With home advantage on a tricky green key, just 1/3 Pulborough triples came out victorious, with Skip Dave Soutar leading his first match and Jane Gray and Jenny Patterson supporting to win by just 2 shots.

The overall score was 49/43 to Graffham.

Adey and Kyle Stratton presenting the Stratton Cup to Jane Gray, Jenny Patterson, Christian Bushell.

Next up was the 8th round of the Brooke's Motors League at home to Norfolk B on Thursday.

Two League triples and a friendly played, with top rink honours going to John Brown, Ian Younger and Jane Gray, after a 5 on the first end gave them a healthy head start, finally winning by 23 shots to 10.

Phil Floyd and team held on to finish 22/18, giving Pulborough the full 6 League points to promote them to fourth place in Div 1 and on track to defend the League title in 2024.

The Cliff Stratton Memorial Cup followed on Saturday from 2pm. Six triples played 3 games of 7 ends, with the win going to Jane Gray for the third year, but this time with Jenny Patterson and Christian Bushell making up a strong team, building a shot difference of +10 shots.

Dave Cobbold in action at Graffham BC.

The winner's trophy was presented by Adey, Kyle and Nadine Stratton, who came along to support the day and remember their Father and Grandfather Cliff Stratton.

An away match in the West Sussex Bowls League on Sunday proved to be an uphill struggle for Pulborough, but Captain John Brown, with James Barber as Lead, Dave Cobbold as 2 and Trevor Bushell as 3, fought back from 17/2 down on the 10th end to steel a draw and 1 solitary League point to add to their tally.