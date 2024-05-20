Pulborough take the first round of The PC Cup at Arundel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Play began at 6pm on the artificial rink at Petworth. 2 triples played 18 ends, with both teams taking time to adjust their weight and line to suit the alien surface. Both Pulborough teams were victorious grabbing all 6 points and a valuable win by 43 shots to 38! Top rink went to Skip Malcolm Gray, Lead Sylvia Smith and number 2 Dave Cobbold by just 1 shot!
A friendly at Henfield on Saturday saw 4 triples play a split game, with tea at halfway. Malcolm Gray, L.A Feldmanis and Jenny M.T were stuck on just 4 shots until end 11, but managed to win by 20 shots to 15! Jane Gray and team had a stonking first half and clung on after a 4 end drought to finish 22/11, but Top rink went to a modest Trevor Bushell, who credited his team of Jenny Patterson and Dave Soutar the win after consistent play resulted in an impressive 30/7 scoreline!
4 rinks travelled to Arundel for the first round of the Knockout PC Products Cup on Sunday. After a slow start, they began to pull back, with Steve Adsett and team coming back from 8/0 down to win 19/18 and joint Top Rinks going to Matt Ives/Ray Hall/Ivan Salmon/Dave Soutar and Malcolm Gray/Marc Pells/Jeff Elliott/Christian Bushell, after both teams had one decisive end of 5/6 shots, giving them a 7 shot win! Pulborough progress to the next round after beating Arundel by 81 shots to 72!
A further 3 League matches await the team this week, followed by Pulborough's third Open Day for the Bowls England 'Big Bowls Weekend' on Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm, everyone is welcome!