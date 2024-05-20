Pulborough take the first round of The PC Cup at Arundel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a point to prove after losing out to Bognor in the first round of the Brooks Motors League, Pulborough headed to Petworth for the second round on Thursday.

Play began at 6pm on the artificial rink at Petworth. 2 triples played 18 ends, with both teams taking time to adjust their weight and line to suit the alien surface. Both Pulborough teams were victorious grabbing all 6 points and a valuable win by 43 shots to 38! Top rink went to Skip Malcolm Gray, Lead Sylvia Smith and number 2 Dave Cobbold by just 1 shot!

A friendly at Henfield on Saturday saw 4 triples play a split game, with tea at halfway. Malcolm Gray, L.A Feldmanis and Jenny M.T were stuck on just 4 shots until end 11, but managed to win by 20 shots to 15! Jane Gray and team had a stonking first half and clung on after a 4 end drought to finish 22/11, but Top rink went to a modest Trevor Bushell, who credited his team of Jenny Patterson and Dave Soutar the win after consistent play resulted in an impressive 30/7 scoreline!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 rinks travelled to Arundel for the first round of the Knockout PC Products Cup on Sunday. After a slow start, they began to pull back, with Steve Adsett and team coming back from 8/0 down to win 19/18 and joint Top Rinks going to Matt Ives/Ray Hall/Ivan Salmon/Dave Soutar and Malcolm Gray/Marc Pells/Jeff Elliott/Christian Bushell, after both teams had one decisive end of 5/6 shots, giving them a 7 shot win! Pulborough progress to the next round after beating Arundel by 81 shots to 72!