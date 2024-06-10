Pulborough triumph against tough opposition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the League season gathering pace, every point counts in the race to the top of each division.

Pulborough's first match was away at Middleton in the Brooke's Motors League on Tuesday, June 4. Two League triples and a friendly played 18 ends of close-fought bowls, with Pulborough picking up two League points from the Top rink of John Brown, Jeffe Elliott and Melvin Green, who scored a four on the 16th end to put them into the lead, finishing on 17 shots to 15.

The annual trip to Sutton BC is always a highlight of the season and didn't disappoint! Four triples played until dusk, with the Pulborough juniors of Christian Bushell and Jacob Pells showing their skills under the leadership of veteran bowler, Len Adsett, to take top rink by just 1 shot after finding the green on the 9th end and not looking back, finishing on 19 shots to 11.

Trevor Bushell's team of Nicola Pells and her daughter Poppy, in her first ever match, finished just one shot behind Lenny on 20 shots to 13, whilst Malcolm Gray and team managed a respectable 19/15 scoreline, giving Pulborough 73 shots to Sutton's 57. A candlelit supper, homemade cakes and plenty of chat followed, a lovely evening amongst friends!

Christian Bushell in action against Witterings.

Pulborough's West Sussex Bowls League match away to Witterings was always going to be an uphill struggle, but Pulborough fought hard to stay in touch and keep the overall score in their favour, with Malcolm Gray's team of Christian Bushell, Brian Maughan and Paul Leatherbarrow taking off from 13 shots a piece on the 13th end, to more than double their score in the last seven to 30/16 and John Brown, Melvin Green, James Barber and Trevor Bushell adding 10 further shots in their last three ends to finish 14 shots ahead.

Pulborough took two rink wins and the overall score by 87 shots to 79, giving them six more crucial League points.