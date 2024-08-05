Pulborough turn negative week into positive result

With two Brookes Motors League matches this week, hopes were high for some valuable points to add to the tally for 2024.

First up for Pulborough BC was a trip to Witterings on Thursday at 2pm. Two triples played in hot conditions and some fantastic bowling on both rinks put both Pulborough triples ahead on end 15 by 1 and 3 shots, but the home side picked up the pace, scoring a 4 on the final end of 1 triple and 4 shots in the last 3 ends of the second to win overall by 5 shots and steal all six points - painful!

Hopes were high for a positive result at home against Chichester on Friday evening, but the fast pace of the green suited the Chichester team, who took the victory from under the noses of the home side, but on a positive note, the friendly triple alongside, skipped by Dave Fuller, with Alfie Fuller as Lead and Dave Soutar as 2, sneaked the win by 1 shot on the final end, 18 shots to 17!

It would be easy to sum the week up as negative, but Pulborough never give up and a 4 triple friendly against Steyning on Sunday afternoon was to be their salvation! Skip Melvin Green and team scored steadily throughout to finish 16/10, whilst Captain of the day, Malcolm Gray, with new bowler Fran Perks and Jenny Miland-Taylor scored 5 shots on the 16th end to confirm their win by 22 shots to 15.

Sylvia Smith in Action against Steyning BC.

Phil Floyd, with his team of Sylvia Smith and James Barber played a strong game throughout, winning 12/18 ends to finish 12 shots ahead 21/9, but Top rink of the day, by a 2 shots, went to Skip Jane Gray, with Christian Bushell as Lead and Jeffe Elliott as 2, after some heavy scoring ends resulted in a 26/12 win and a convincing 85/46 win for the home side, on a very fast green.

So Pulborough finished the week on a high, which hopefully will continue into next week, when Pulborough play a Brookes Motors League match away at Norfolk in Littlehampton on Thursday, a WSBL match at home against the Witterings on Saturday and an internal competition called the George Lewis Handicap Pairs on Sunday from midday, spectators are always welcome!