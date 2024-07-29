Pulborough's men's triples exceeds expectations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With only three additional points in the Brookes Motors League this week due to a rain cancellation against Southbourne on Thursday, the week needed some positivity and boy, did the weekend deliver!

Saturday, July 27 saw the Greenkeeper's Men's Invitation Triples return for a second season at Pulborough BC.

Sixteen teams from all over Sussex arrived for registration at 9am. Two groups of eight teams played alternate sessions of seven ends throughout the day, with points being awarded for every end won and the overall win, giving a maximum haul of 10 points per match.

Lunch was served for each group at halfway, with players given the choice of cottage pie or ploughmans, followed by trifle or cream doughnut, which went down a storm.

Dream Team take the Pulborough Men's Triples Title.

Pulborough's team of Christian Bushell, Trevor Bushell and Skip John Brown came a respectable third place in their group, narrowly missing out on the 3rd and 4th place play-offs, which saw last year's victors, the Sussex County Under 25s lose out to Petworth by 6 shots to 5, relegating them to 4th place.

The top spot was contested by the Dream Team and Chichester Deacons, with the former taking the win, after a close final, by 7 points to 3 to lift the winners shield! Congratulations to everyone who took part on the day.

After a morning to recover, Pulborough hosted Storrington BC for a local Derby in the West Sussex Bowls League. Four rinks played 21 ends in hot, sticky conditions on a fast, quality green.

After the usual five-end slow start by Pulborough, the scores began to turn Pulborough's way, with three of the home teams ahead by quite a margin by halfway and the third, skipped by Malcolm Gray, having a battle royale to decide the final two points.

Action from the Pulborough Men's Triples.

Skip Steve Adsett, with his team of Ray Knight, Dave Fuller and Ian Younger scored a "HotShot" on the 19th end, taking the full 8 shots from their Storrington opponents and gaining a valued HotShot certificate and badge.

Top rink of the day, with an exceptional shot difference of 45 shots to 6, went to Skip Matt Ives, Lead Melvin Green, number 2 Dave Soutar and number 3 Dave Cobbold! Pulborough took the full 10 League points, an impressive shot difference of +85 shots, with a final score of 134 shots to 49 and move into second place in Div 2, 3 points in front of Middleton in third.