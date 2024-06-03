Pulborough's third open day draws in the crowds
Players joined the locals for some Bowling fun on the green at Pulborough's third Open Day. The turnout was positive, with the hope that some may join the team in the future.
Wednesday the 29th saw two Pulborough triples travel to Southbourne for the Brookes Motors League. One team was victorious, scoring enough to see the away side take the match 29/28 and four valuable League points, leaving Southbourne with just two. The winning rink was Captain John Brown, Trevor Bushell and Jenny Patterson.
A trip to Worthing on Saturday for the West Sussex Bowls League was less fruitful, but Pulborough still took 2 more League points with a Top Rink of Steve Adsett, Ian Younger, Ray Knight and Jacob Pells, who won 25/15.
A friendly at Steyning on Sunday saw Fran Perks play her first match for Pulborough, after joining at the second Open Day and with the help of Nicola Pells and Trevor Bushell, her team managed a draw after winning 11/18 ends - a great result!
Joint Top rinks went to Jeffe Elliott's team of Jenny M T and Sylvia Smith and John Brown's team of Ray Knight and Jacob Pells, with each winning by 9 shots! The final result was 69/61 to Pulborough!
Three more away matches next week at Middleton, Sutton and the Witterings will keep the players on their toes!