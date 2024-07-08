Quiet but successful week for Southwater bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a quiet but successful week for Southwater.

At home to Horsham Park in the Mid Sussex League all 3 rinks won providing a score of 69 to 40 and 10 points..

Top rink was Jenny Haysom, Gary Manning, Mike Jones and Judith Hitchman (25-6) with Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (22-14) and Frank Newell, Pauline Scott, John Curlewis and Brian French (22-20).

In the John Spriggs league 7 points were gained with 1 rink winning 1 drawing and an overaall score 50 to 41 against Newick.

The winning rink was Sonia Gordon, Mair Williams, Ian Cribb and Peter Curd (24-6) whilst the rink skipped by John Borasinski drew 13 each.