Quiet but successful week for Southwater bowlers

By John CoghlanContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 08:34 BST
It was a quiet but successful week for Southwater.

At home to Horsham Park in the Mid Sussex League all 3 rinks won providing a score of 69 to 40 and 10 points..

Top rink was Jenny Haysom, Gary Manning, Mike Jones and Judith Hitchman (25-6) with Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (22-14) and Frank Newell, Pauline Scott, John Curlewis and Brian French (22-20).

In the John Spriggs league 7 points were gained with 1 rink winning 1 drawing and an overaall score 50 to 41 against Newick.

Tell us your club news.

The winning rink was Sonia Gordon, Mair Williams, Ian Cribb and Peter Curd (24-6) whilst the rink skipped by John Borasinski drew 13 each.

Against Billingshurst all 4 triples won with a match score of 75 to 55. Top triple was Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (20-11) with Mair Williams, Jenny Haysom and John Borasinski (17-11) and Jackie Merchant, Suen Lewis and Kevin Lewis (16-13) and Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb and Cliff Merchant (22-20).

