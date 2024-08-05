Quiet week for Southwater Bowls Club
It's been a quiet week for Southwater.
Away to Goring Manor the home team won by 64 to 49 although 2 of the 3 triples won.
Best was Martin Hargrave, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (21-19) with Sonia Gordon, Frank Newell and Tim Gander (18-16).
In the John Spriggs league 8 points were gained against West Hoathley.
Top rink was Sonia Gordon, Sue Lewis, Mike Jones and Peter Curd(22-15) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (18-12).
An internal competition "last bowler standing" was supported by 33 players. The winner was Pauline Scott with runners up Les Gordon and Les Andrews.
