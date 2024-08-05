Quiet week for Southwater Bowls Club

It's been a quiet week for Southwater.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Away to Goring Manor the home team won by 64 to 49 although 2 of the 3 triples won.

Best was Martin Hargrave, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (21-19) with Sonia Gordon, Frank Newell and Tim Gander (18-16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the John Spriggs league 8 points were gained against West Hoathley.

Tell us what's happening at your club.

Top rink was Sonia Gordon, Sue Lewis, Mike Jones and Peter Curd(22-15) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (18-12).

An internal competition "last bowler standing" was supported by 33 players. The winner was Pauline Scott with runners up Les Gordon and Les Andrews.