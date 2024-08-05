Quiet week for Southwater Bowls Club

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:39 BST

It's been a quiet week for Southwater.

Away to Goring Manor the home team won by 64 to 49 although 2 of the 3 triples won.

Best was Martin Hargrave, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (21-19) with Sonia Gordon, Frank Newell and Tim Gander (18-16).

In the John Spriggs league 8 points were gained against West Hoathley.

Tell us what's happening at your club.

Top rink was Sonia Gordon, Sue Lewis, Mike Jones and Peter Curd(22-15) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (18-12).

An internal competition "last bowler standing" was supported by 33 players. The winner was Pauline Scott with runners up Les Gordon and Les Andrews.

