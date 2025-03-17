Race times and routes confirmed for Hailsham Community Run

Organisers are confident this year’s Hailsham Community Run will be bigger, even better and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive one-mile races.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday, May 18, registration for participants is open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. The target number of participants in the run this year is 1,000.

Information on individual running events is now available:

One Mile Race: Start time - 10am | Sponsored by Alinker and Colston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hailsham Community Run registation area last year

3k Race: Start time - 9.30am | Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council

5k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by The Royal Indian

10k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions

Maps for all races and routes are available to view at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HailshamCommunityRun2025/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town councillors Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls are organising the event again this year, working alongside Sports Systems Ltd who are providing the technical expertise.

The Town Council's funding allocation of £6,000 for the 3k race will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of this year's event include Stevens & Carter, sponsoring the inflatable start line, and Diplocks Cafe who will be providing water stations. Again, Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners and Miss Walls Food will be providing a selection of cakes and cookies at the finish line.

Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham United Junior Football Club will be supplying the 100 marshals needed for the event and Hailsham Coffee (formerly AJ Bakes) will be providing marshals with a breakfast baps and hot drinks.

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 9am to 1pm on the day.

"Don't forget to mark the date of the next Hailsham Community Run in your diaries," said Mary Laxton. "You can register on the website, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last year with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex. We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration. Let's make 2025's run a record-breaking event!"

Hailsham Community Run organisers are committed to being as inclusive as possible at its annual event and welcome runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs.

To create an even more inclusive running culture for this year's running event, the brand-new toilets located in Vicarage Field will be available for the public to use. In addition to the two modular toilets, the facility includes a Changing Places unit complete with an electronic hoist, shower toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

The one-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Nicholls, accessibility lead for the event, commented: "We are encouraging all residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be fully accessible facilities available and it's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."