National Racehorse Week (9-17 September) will feature events at 130 venues across the country, including training yards, studs and retraining centres, which will open their doors to the public to show what life as a racehorse is really like.

As part of the initiative that invites 16,000 members of the public to meet a racehorse for free, 60 community events will take place. Great British Racing, organisers of the week-long event that is in its third year, hope to engage with at least an additional 3,000 people through community events.

During the week, many former and current racehorses will visit schools, care homes, hospitals and mental health charities during the week giving those, particularly in city locations, the chance to get up close with a horse, sometimes for the very first time.

In Sussex, those taking part include Green Hedges Farm, Crowborough, trainer Nick Gifford at The Downs Stables, Stable Lane, Findon; Gary Moore at Cisswood Racing Stables, Sandygate Lane, Lower Breeding, David Menusier of Coombelands Racing Stables, Pulborough; Suzy Smith at Lower Coombe Stables, Angmering Park, Littlehampton, and Andy Irvine at Shovelstrode lane, Ashurstwood, East Grinstead.

Thousands of people will get the chance to meet racehorses during this national week of events

Research, being conducted by Claire Neveux, MSC BSC Phd Student at University of Bristoli, has demonstrated that 85% of the respondents (who are connected to Equine Assisted Service programmes) think that thoroughbreds are suitable for Equine Assisted Service programmes.

This was largely due to the characteristics of the thoroughbred. Respondents agreed that the thoroughbred is particularly suited to Equine Assisted Service due to its reactivity, experience, intelligence, sensibility and curiosity.

Researchii commissioned by Great British Racing has revealed that 71 % of people aged 12-40 said that they felt happy when they saw a horse up close. Equine therapy is growing in popularity and many former racehorses now have very special roles with organisations such as Greatwood, New Beginnings and HEROS to name a few. These organisations provide a range of Equine Assisted Services, rehabilitation and educational programmes using the thoroughbred.

The 60 community events taking place during the week sit alongside the additional 3,000 hours a yeariii of community work thoroughbreds take part in.

The community visits will give those who may not have the chance to visit one of the 130 free events during National Racehorse Week the opportunity to experience the joy of getting close to a thoroughbred racehorse and to learn more about the lives they lead.

Great British Racing’s research also revealed that 64 % of people aged 12-40 said they would like the opportunity to see horses in person and 78% of the people surveyed said they would like to learn more about how a racehorse is cared for from the people who look after them.

Great British Racing is working with organisations Racing To School and Racing Together to facilitate the community events. The 60 community events will include:

24 school visits

20 charity visits including Mind, tickets4troops, Autism in Racing, Riding for Disabled Association and other community groups

Eight care home visits

Four hospital visits

Four urban equestrian centres

National Racehorse Week will be bookended by open days taking place at Malton on 10th September and The Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket on 23rd and 24th September 2023, bringing the total number of locations on offer to the public during that period to more than 160. These events are not free to attend, with tickets funds donated to Racing Welfare, British Racing School, and Newmarket Open Door.

Run by Great British Racing, with principal funding from The Racing Foundation and The Horserace Betting Levy Board, National Racehorse Week is the sport’s biggest campaign to bring people across Britain behind the scenes of racing to show the incredible work that goes into the care of thoroughbreds, and give real-life insights into the lives racehorses lead.