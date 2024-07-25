Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The racing line-up looks high-class and – whisper it – the weather forecast appears pretty good too… so everything is pointing to a cracking Glorious Goodwood.

A five-day extravaganza of top-notch flat racing on the Downs begins on Tuesday as the racecourse hosts its 10th Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Ticket sales have been steady with a sell-out or two likely later in the week and, as we have reported, entry lists for all the big races are full of quality.

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell, speaking yesterday, said: “We’re really pleased with how everything is looking.

Rosallion leads the Hannon horses at home as he warms up for the Sussex Stakes | Picture: Francesca Altoft

"The going is good to soft, good in places, with rain coming through on Thursday which will be perfect, then it looks dry and increasingly sunny up to and during the festival.

"We have some top-class horses coming, including runners from Australia, the Czech Republic, Germany, France and Ireland, and we’re set for a great week.”

The most keenly-anticipated race of the week is Wednesday’s £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, for which the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion – winner of the St James’ Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot – is the favourite.

Henry Longfellow, Notable Speech and Facteur Cheval are others in the frame rated with a good chance for the week’s highlight.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hannon – whose father Richard won the Sussex with Reel Buddy, Canford Cliffs and Toronado – has hailed Rosallion as ‘everything you could ever dream of” as he builds up to the race.

Hannon said: “My dad might disagree but I think Rosallion is the best miler we have had and certainly the best since Canford Cliffs. Time will tell whether he is better.

“Rosallion has won three Group 1s, including one as a two-year-old, and has got better with every run.... I think he is peaking."

Before that comes Tuesday’s highlight, the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, in which Aidan O’Brien’s Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios will try to regain the prize he won in 2022.