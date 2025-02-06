RECAP: Chichester 10k is a winner as 1,100-plus tackle Goodwood race

After a chilly start, conditions could not have been better for the Chichester 10k, with sunshine and practically no wind making it an ideal day for fast times.

Not only did each of the first three finishers run faster than ever before but many of the near-1,200 runners came away delighted with new personal best times.

Race Director Gavin Stephens had made a slight change to last year’s course which took away one of the 180-degree turns and was pleased at the positive feedback from the runners at the finish.

Worthing's Jack Woods wins the race - picture by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

Right from the start it was obvious that competitive men’s and women’s races were on the cards. A group of a dozen was still together in the lead group when the runners had completed their opening 2.35 mile lap of the motor racing circuit before turning right towards the Rolls Royce roundabout.

The incline up to the turn-point in Madgwick Lane provided the ideal occasion for those who wanted to force the pace with both the eventual winner and runner-up taking advantage of the situation.

Passing back in front of the motor circuit and going into the second half of the race, it was Jack Woods of Worthing Harriers who was running shoulder to shoulder with a revitalised Kevin Quinn of South London Harriers, who was having the race of his life having just moved iinto the over-45 age group.

With a mile to go Woods had broken Quinn’s resistance and was flying along the Lavant straight with the incentive of his first ever sub 30-minute time within reach.

Charlotte Alexander breaks the tape for victory in the women's race - picture by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

In the end Woods fell just short of that milestone but was rewarded with a new personal best time of 30min 5sec.

Quinn hung on to second and set a new best ever time of 30.27 to shoot to second place in the UK rankings.

Emerging from the chasing pack it was Matthew Grindrod, the new Sussex cross country champion from Brighton, who smashed his previous best by half a minute to clinch 3rd place in 30.47.

Things were no less exciting in the women’s race with current British Universities cross country champion Charlotte Alexander from Tonbridge winning in 34.04.

The top three men - picture by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

Both the runner-up and 3rd placer were also under the 35 minutes barrier with Havering’s Lauren Reed and Southampton-based Kate Drew crossing the line in 34.25 and 34.43 respectively.

No less impressive were the performances of some of the leading age group contenders.

Chichester favourite James Baker continues to defy his years and saw his 32-minute time slot him into 3rd place behind Quinn in the UK over-45 rankings at this early stage in the year.

Veteran international Adrian Musset of Colchester Harriers produced an outstanding time of 31.50 to go straight to the top of the over-50 age group while Chichester’s Jim Garland made his mark having recently moved into the over-60 are grroup, moving to 4th in the UK with a time of 39.03 – behind an inspired run by Stuart Mills of Uckfield whose 36.39 propelled him to UK No1.

The top three women - picture by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

Another local runner, Trevor Baker, running for Inspire, took the over-75 honours in front of Chichester’s Peter Shaw. It was also good to see another Chichester veteran in action after being sidelined with injury for over a year.

Helen Dean was as delighted as anyone of all the finishers to complete the course but with the added satisfaction of winning the over-65 age group and going to UK No3 in the process.

It’s now eight years since the Chi 10k – formerly based in the city – moved out to Goodwood, and the new course is now very well-established that attracts a field of quality as well as quantity.

Race director Stephens said: “Firstly thank you to all the volunteers and supporters of the event, it wouldn't happen without you.

"We enjoyed a fabulous morning of running, and to be blessed with near perfect weather conditions was a huge bonus that allowed runners to chase their PBs.

"The team are now looking forward to the Worthing 10k on Sunday, June 8, when over 2000 runners head to Worthing seafront for our big summer event – see you on the start line!”