Record numbers take part in Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend

Hundreds of runners and supporters came together for a showstopping three-day festival of running at the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend 2025, one of the most unique running events in the UK.

Returning for its 14th year, the event started in East Grinstead on the Saturday, moved to Haywards Heath on Sunday, and finished strongly in Burgess Hill on Monday, offering a 10-mile race, 10k, one-mile chip-timed race, and a fun run in each town, creating a friendly and inclusive experience for participants of all ages and abilities.

Runners who completed all three main races achieved a marathon distance, earning a finisher's T-shirt and the final piece of a stunning, interlocking souvenir medal, described by many as the best medal yet.

A standout highlight of the weekend was the Haywards Heath 10 Miler, which formed part of the Sussex Grand Prix, drawing a competitive field of club runners, and adding an extra level of excitement.

Marathon Distance Combined Winners: Top 3 Male Finishers: Ben Peters of Burgess Hill Runners – 2:42:53; Sky Taylor-O'Neill of Crawley Saints & Sinners – 2:47:03; Patrick Brown – Orion Harriers – 2:49:53. Top 3 Female Finishers: Jenny Hirst of Brighton Phoenix – 3:34:50; Annette Maynard of Burgess Hill Runners – 3:42:33; Holly Smith – 3:44:41.

The weekend was full of unforgettable moments: a 78-year-old first-time runner completed all three one-mile races; blind runner Mick completed the East Grinstead 10-mile; and children with homemade banners lined the routes to cheer on family and friends. From joyful family fun runs to lightning-fast sprint finishes, the atmosphere was electric.

One runner said: “This was my first time doing this event and I did all three—and I would do it again. It was awesome. The medals and finisher's T-shirt were the icing on the cake.” Another added: “The best weekend ever. Such a well-organised event, with fantastic marshal and crowd support. Everyone was so friendly—I’m very tempted to come back next year.”

The Mid Sussex Marathon is a Places Leisure initiative, delivered in partnership with the local town councils and organised by AHS Wellbeing.

Simon Adby of AHS Wellbeing, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the amazing feedback this year. Thank you to everyone who took part, volunteered, sponsored, or supported in any way. We loved seeing so many smiling runners across the Bank Holiday weekend. It really shows what this community can achieve together.”

Thanks went to partners and sponsors Roche Diagnostics UK (Schools Challenge Sponsor); GoodOaks Homecare Mid Sussex; CSL Behring; The Vistry Group; East Grinstead, Haywards Heath & Burgess Hill Town Councils; Mid Sussex Active; Meridian FM, Burgess Hill Radio, Mid Sussex Radio; Broccoli & Biceps, East Grinstead Rugby Club, Burgess Hill Academy, Portland Physio Clinic, Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, Sussex Coffee Trucks, Burgess Hill Runners, Mr Whippy; Nice Work.

Community spirit was at the heart of the event - volunteers manned water stations, local vendors served coffee, cakes, and burgers, and runners were supported by family, friends, and the local community, who turned out to cheer them on the route.

The Roche Diagnostics Schools Challenge, co-ordinated by Mid Sussex Active, saw hundreds of children complete one-mile runs during school time between 22 April and 2 May, earning certificates for their achievements.

Prize draws for two pairs of Shokz bone-conduction headphones and a Mid Sussex Osteopaths sports massage were also held, with winners announced online.

Planning is already under way for 2026, and organisers are excited to welcome even more runners next year.