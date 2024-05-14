Regional grades for Uckfield gymnasts

By Andria BirchmoreContributor
Published 14th May 2024, 09:05 BST
South East Performance, Development and Preparation Grades Competition 2024

Uckfield Gymnastic Clubs Super Star gymnasts proved that hard work pays off, by all gaining their respective grades under great pressure of a new grades system being rolled out for the first time. We are so proud of each and every one of them.

Prep 1 age group 2016 June-Dec

Anthia Green Routledge Achieved working above 1st Bars

2024 Grades2024 Grades
2024 Grades

Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond Achieved working beyond 2nd Vault

Prep 1 age group 2016 Jan-May

Harriet Croft Achieved working beyond

Prep 1 age group 2015+

Maja Messenger Achieved working beyond 1st Bars

Charly Lodge Achieved working beyond 2nd Vault

Prep 2 age group 2015

Mabel Brook Achieved working beyond

Development 1 age group 2013-2014

Mila Sawyer Achieved working above

Amelia-Rose Lander Achieved working at

Ella Reuter-Sinclair Achieved working at

Development 2 age group 2012-2013

Demi Williams Achieved working above 1st Beam

Edith Edwards Achieved Working above

Performance 1

Havana Buonassisi-Small age 11 Achieved working above

Amber Mullett age 11 Achieved above

Performance 3

Cressida Dascombe age 13 Achieved working beyond

It was the first grade for our Prep 1 gymnasts who did a superb job as did all our other gymnasts. Massive congratulations to the gymnasts, coaches, staff and parents at our wonderful club and for your continued dedication and support.

