Regional grades for Uckfield gymnasts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Uckfield Gymnastic Clubs Super Star gymnasts proved that hard work pays off, by all gaining their respective grades under great pressure of a new grades system being rolled out for the first time. We are so proud of each and every one of them.
Prep 1 age group 2016 June-Dec
Anthia Green Routledge Achieved working above 1st Bars
Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond Achieved working beyond 2nd Vault
Prep 1 age group 2016 Jan-May
Harriet Croft Achieved working beyond
Prep 1 age group 2015+
Maja Messenger Achieved working beyond 1st Bars
Charly Lodge Achieved working beyond 2nd Vault
Prep 2 age group 2015
Mabel Brook Achieved working beyond
Development 1 age group 2013-2014
Mila Sawyer Achieved working above
Amelia-Rose Lander Achieved working at
Ella Reuter-Sinclair Achieved working at
Development 2 age group 2012-2013
Demi Williams Achieved working above 1st Beam
Edith Edwards Achieved Working above
Performance 1
Havana Buonassisi-Small age 11 Achieved working above
Amber Mullett age 11 Achieved above
Performance 3
Cressida Dascombe age 13 Achieved working beyond
It was the first grade for our Prep 1 gymnasts who did a superb job as did all our other gymnasts. Massive congratulations to the gymnasts, coaches, staff and parents at our wonderful club and for your continued dedication and support.