Relay fun at the farm for Hailsham Harriers

Since 1994, local running club, Hailsham Harriers, have staged a running relay event in the grounds of Herstmonceux castle during the month of August. It is a fun event that aims to brings local running and sports clubs together for an evening of fun and team camaraderie.

This year the castle undergoes repairs and the annual Harriers event could not be held in its stunning location. Not wishing to cancel their historic relay race in the club’s fortieth anniversary year, the club's committee put their heads together to find an alternative venue.

They approached local farmers John and Peter Appleton, owners of Bates Green Farm and Arlington Bluebell Walk and Garden, near Abbots Wood who were delighted to accommodate the event and so the birth of the Hailsham Harriers Bates Green Relays was born.

On the evening of Wednesday, August 14, some 68 teams from local running, gym and sports clubs were invited to race in teams of four, competing in five categories; Senior Women, Senior Men, Veteran Women, Veteran Men and Mixed. The picturesque course around Bates Green Farm and The Bluebell Walk saw 272 runners race the 1.2-mile, trail based, lollipop shaped route.

To honour Hailsham’s ruby anniversary, two of the 68 teams were made up from the club’s Junior running section; one team of girls and a team of boys aged 8 to 14, along with, for the first time in the events history, chip-timed racing batons, organised by running events company Sports Systems, which delivered in-the-moment results.

Club Chairman, Andy Ruffell said: "This was a beautiful evening, in a stunning location on our doorstep. The camaraderie amongst all was a joy to behold – exactly the reason why we began staging this race many years ago. Our thanks go to everyone who attended, ran and marshalled, with special thanks to Liam at Sports Systems and local farmers John and Peter Appleton."

Prizes were awarded to Bexhill Runners and Triathletes - first place Senior Ladies, Run Wednesdays – first place Veteran Ladies, Eastbourne Rovers – first place mixed team, Hastings Runners – first place Senior Men, and Seaford Striders – first place Veteran Men.

On Sunday, September 22, Hailsham Harriers will be staging their flagship annual race, The John Faulds Hellingly 10K. Entries can be made online through sportsystems.co.uk or by visiting hailsham-harriers.org.uk where you can also find all the information you need to join the club.