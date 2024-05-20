Road races rule at Lewes AC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes AC has said goodbye to winter cross-country racess, but there still are trail races for off-road runners.

Some athletes will be getting into track and field. And while road running events take place during the whole year, the spring saw the staging of a group of classic marathons, half-marathon and 10km races in which Lewes had some success.

The big daddy of the road running events is of course the London marathon. But two weeks earlier Brighton held its own marathon along its seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blessings of this event included the ease of access for supporters to see the procession of runners and cheer them on. Also the seafront also made a course flat which increased the possibilities for personal bests.

George Stewart storms home in 10th place in Brighton.

One Lewes runner to score a PB was George Stewart with a stunning 10th position in the marathon in a time of 2:44:32. There followed an quite an interval before Rob Dyke came in at 3:43 time, Telmo Ferreiera 3:56 and Amar 4:42.

There was also a 10k race. Lewes runners Ellen Brookes (FV40), Jonathan Burrell (FV60) and Lewis Sida (MV50) all came in first in their age categories.

Two weeks later it was London. Not everyone can get an entry for this race, but Lewes AC had a strong presence. Fraser Macnicoll was first male Lewes AC runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Proto was the first Lewes woman with a time just over three hours. In the over 45 vet category Toby Meanwell was first over the line from Lewes and broke the three hours barrier and Heidi Hodgson was the first Lewes female vet.

Toby Meanwell first vet Lewes AC finisher.