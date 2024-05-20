Road races rule at Lewes AC
Some athletes will be getting into track and field. And while road running events take place during the whole year, the spring saw the staging of a group of classic marathons, half-marathon and 10km races in which Lewes had some success.
The big daddy of the road running events is of course the London marathon. But two weeks earlier Brighton held its own marathon along its seafront.
Blessings of this event included the ease of access for supporters to see the procession of runners and cheer them on. Also the seafront also made a course flat which increased the possibilities for personal bests.
One Lewes runner to score a PB was George Stewart with a stunning 10th position in the marathon in a time of 2:44:32. There followed an quite an interval before Rob Dyke came in at 3:43 time, Telmo Ferreiera 3:56 and Amar 4:42.
There was also a 10k race. Lewes runners Ellen Brookes (FV40), Jonathan Burrell (FV60) and Lewis Sida (MV50) all came in first in their age categories.
Two weeks later it was London. Not everyone can get an entry for this race, but Lewes AC had a strong presence. Fraser Macnicoll was first male Lewes AC runner.
Emily Proto was the first Lewes woman with a time just over three hours. In the over 45 vet category Toby Meanwell was first over the line from Lewes and broke the three hours barrier and Heidi Hodgson was the first Lewes female vet.
The complete list with times are: Fraser Macnicoll 02:39:39, Jason Lee 02:41:35, Thomas Marchant 02:46:24, Euan Baker 02:51:00, Toby Meanwell, 02:55:39, Emily Proto 03:02:33, Heidi Hodgson 03:16:5, Rebecca Walter 03:20:05 and David Barham 03:25:01.