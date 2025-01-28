Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Cross returned to form in style by claiming the fifth World Series of Darts title of his career.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number four from St Leonards had looked out of sorts in losing his opening match at last month’s World Championship and the Bahrain Darts Masters earlier this month.

But he put those disappointments firmly behind him by emerging from a star-studded field to triumph in the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters, beating two of the world’s top 10 along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to come here and win – it’s special for me,” said Cross, who produced some top-class displays in Den Bosch.

England's Rob Cross competes against the Netherlands' Richard Veenstra in the first round of the Dutch Darts Masters, part of the World Series of Darts, in the Maaspoort Stadium, Den Bosch (Photo by Ramon Van Flymen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

“To come here and win this one means so much. It’s been a great weekend and I’ve really enjoyed it, and I love the World Series.”

Cross began his campaign by reeling off the last four legs to defeat Richard Veenstra 6-3 in round one last Friday.

The 2018 world champion returned the following evening to see off another Dutch player, Jermaine Wattimena – conqueror of world number one Luke Humphries – by the same score in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross this time claimed the last three legs in a match where he averaged 99.34, landed six of his eight attempts at a double and produced two hundred-plus checkouts, including a 127.

The 34-year-old went on to beat world number nine and fellow Premier League star Gerwyn Price, from Wales, 7-3 in the semi-finals.

Cross averaged 100.1, was successful with 50% of his darts at double and pulled off a 121 outshot against Bahrain Masters runner-up Price.

The former World Matchplay and two-time European Championship winner then overcame in-form world number five Stephen Bunting 8-5 in the final, averaging 101.87 and hitting eight of his 15 doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross took the opening two legs before conjuring up 13-darters to move 3-1 and 5-2 up, only for legs of 14, 12 and 12 darts to draw Bahrain champion Bunting level.

Voltage, as Cross is nicknamed, hit back strongly to regain the lead on double 18, before a brace of double-eight finishes sealed glory and a first World Series title in Europe.

Cross added: “I think it’s about time I won in the Netherlands and I’m very grateful – the crowd were brilliant. The determination and focus I had today dragged me through. Stephen is a great man and he’s a credit to the sport. He’s done all the work today, got there and probably ran out of steam.”