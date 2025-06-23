Robert becomes the fourth Whitaker to win Hickstead Derby

Robert Whitaker and Gentlemen VD Veldhof Derby won today's Al Shira'aa Derby at Hickstead (c) Boots and Hooves Photography

Robert Whitaker became the fourth member of his family to win the Al Shira’aa Derby at Hickstead, coming out on top of a three-way jump-off with Caroline Blatchford’s Gentlemen VD Veldhof.

Whitaker, 42, produced one of three clears in the first round, with the others coming from cousin William Whitaker (Flamboyant III) and Sammie-Jo Coffin (Chaccomo Blue), who had been drawn first to go.

In the jump-off, Sammie-Jo set off in determined fashion, but picked up an early four faults at the white oxer at fence two. Her time of 96.07sec set the target for the others to beat. Robert was clear until the Derby rails, but he crossed the finish in 88.33sec to take the lead.

William Whitaker, the 2016 winner who had finished second in 2024 with Flamboyant III, had been clear until the double of white gates. But when the second part of the double fell, William ended up finishing 1.42sec behind his cousin to take the runner up spot.

Hickstead has been extremely happy hunting ground for Robert in recent years, as he won the King George V Gold Cup in 2023 and the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain in 2024, both with Vermento.

With this year’s Al Shira’aa Derby win, Robert and his father John Whitaker – a four-time Derby champion – have become the only father and son to win the Hickstead Derby.

“Last year, William was quite quick with his horse, so I thought I needed to get a fast round in and put the pressure on. That was basically my plan,” said Robert.

Robert got the ride on the 19-year-old gelding last year, with the Derby in mind. “We bought him around November off Tim Gredley. I was really short on horses for the other shows and in the back of my mind I always thought he could win this class, so it was always the plan,” said Robert.

Gentlemen VD Veldhof, by Quite Easy 958, is an experienced Hickstead campaigner, having won the 2019 Queen Elizabeth II Cup with Ireland’s David Simpson. He also finished sixth with Joe Clayton in the 2024 Al Shira’aa Derby.

“Gentleman has done the Derby a few times before – last year, he was unlucky to have one down and time faults. But he’s been on form for the class, so I knew he had a good chance, and he pulled it off,” added Robert.

Asked what it meant to him to win, he said: “Hickstead is special, and the Derby is a special class. Al Shira’aa have really supported it, and that’s great for the sport.”

William Whitaker was disappointed not to join the ranks of the Al Shira’aa Derby two-time winners, having come so close for two consecutive years. His ride Flamboyant III is owned by the Smith family and normally campaigned by Elliott Smith, with William picking up the ride for the Derby Meeting for the last two years.

“Big congratulations goes to Elliott and the Smith family, because they’ve done all the prep work. Before this Wednesday, the Derby last year was the last time I sat on him,” he said. “I’m delighted with the way he jumped – in the first round he gave me an amazing feeling, and it’s just a pity I couldn’t get the job done!”

Cornish rider Sammie-Jo Coffin has been the highest placed lady rider in the Al Shira’aa Derby for three years running, having finished seventh in 2023 and 2024.

Third is her highest placing so far with Chaccomo Blue, and she hopes to return next year to bid to become the first woman to win the Hickstead Derby since Tina Fletcher in 2011. “I can’t ask for more, really – he gave me everything,” she said. “He was actually a bit more rideable which was quite nice, because usually I’m fully out of control! I hope we’ll be back next year – he does seem to love the class. He’s a big old scopey chap.”

At the press conference, Director of Hickstead Edward Bunn gave thanks to title sponsor Al Shira’aa. “What a fantastic class: Rob put his marker down and Will was a very close second. This is what showjumping needs, a thrilling competition. The crowds enjoyed it, and hopefully the spectators on the livestream enjoyed it. From the Bunn family, thank you to Al Shira’aa and thank you to these guys for putting on such a wonderful spectacle.”

As always, the Derby saw a share of hard luck stories. The 2022 champion Shane Breen jumped clear with Fanfan De Beaufour, only to collect two time penalties to leave him in fourth; while Brazil’s Carlos Mota Ribas was clear with Juan Van’t Arkelhof until the White Balustrade at fence 14, when he lost a stirrup and ended the round with eight faults.

Earlier in the day, UAE rider Mabkhout Alkarbi, 16, won the Doney Championship with Harry 233. The show has marked Mabkhout’s first visit to Britain.

“This feels very good – a big thank you to Al Shira’aa,” said Mabhout – whose name translates to 'lucky one' or 'champion'.

The Al Shira’aa Derby drew the four-day show to a close. Next month, Hickstead plays host to the five star Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July).

