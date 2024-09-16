Roberts and Strevens on top form at the National Cross Country Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Rovers had its largest field of athletes ever participating at the Saucony National Cross Country Championships held at Weston Park, Staffordshire on Saturday, September 14. Unlike tradition, the event was very early in the season as it was rescheduled from last year due to the car park being flooded.

Amongst many impressive Eastbourne performances, two athletes excelled above and beyond on an individual basis. Byron Roberts placed 2nd in the under 13 boys race & Eleanor Strevens positioned 2nd in the junior women’s race.

Roberts, (coached by Christopher Voice) was competing off the back of an impressive track season. He’d set his goals high leading into the race, determined to place amongst the top 3.

His predictions were spot on as he soon worked his way to the front of the field from the gun and held his position to place 2nd just 5 seconds behind well established Theo Creed from Hercules Wimbledon.

Eleanor Strevens - 2nd - Junior Women’s race.

Eleanor Strevens timed her race to perfection in the junior women’s race, moving from 3rd to 2nd in the second half, a position she almost lost in the closing stages.

However, in true style for the talented athlete (coached by Christopher Voice), her turn of pace was sensational as she took 2nd ahead of Holly Weedall of Vale Royal AC. Strevens has had an incredible season on the track, attending the Olympic 800m trials in Manchester placing 4th and is currently 4th in the UK rankings as an under 20 in both the 800m and 1500m.

The under 15 girls went into the race with a very strong team of Eastbourne athletes who not only performed well on an individual basis, but were rewarded with 3rd team, well ahead of 4th. First home was Daisy Connor (6th), Raya Petrova (9th), Freda Pearce (16th) and Katherine Brown, last but most definitely not least, securing team 3rd (70th)

Additional Results

Under 13 boys Team - 4th - Byron Roberts (2nd), Adam Meyer (56th), Archie Franklin (68th) and Joshua Webster (90th)

Under 15 Boys Team - 10th - Thomas Petherick (19th), Fin Lumber - Fry (48th), George Armstrong - Smith (56th) and Jonah Messer (128th). (3 of the team have another year in this age category)

Under 17 boys race - Fintan Pearce (48th), Evie Lennard (102nd) & 1st year in her age group.

The Eastbourne Rover athletes have a busy upcoming schedule with the Aldershot SEAA relays on Saturday 21st and the Sussex Goodwood Cross Country relays on 28th.